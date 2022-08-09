In the meantime, grab your Tupperware and have a go at batch-cooking these simple, gut-healthy recipes.

Baked gnocchi with Mediterranean veg (serves 4 | 98p per portion)

Recipe courtesy of Mimi Harrison @beatthebudget in partnership with Asda. Plant count: 6



Ingredients 2 packs Asda gnocchi (500g per pack) 1 red onion, sliced into thick wedges 2 courgettes, sliced into thin chunks 250g cherry tomatoes, halved 4 garlic cloves, minced 100g Greek style cheese, crumbled Fresh basil, finely chopped 1 tbsp oregano 3 tbsp olive oil Salt Black pepper

Beat the Budget’s Baked Gnocchi with Mediterranean Veg

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 175°C. 2. Start by adding the gnocchi into a bowl, covering with boiling water to soak for around five minutes. 3. Meanwhile, prepare the veggies and add them to a baking tray. Pour the soaked gnocchi into the tray along with the oregano and half of the oil. 4. Season with black pepper and stir to combine. Pop in the oven, timer set to 20 minutes. 5. After this time, add three cloves of the minced garlic into the tray and stir. Pop back in the oven for another 15-20 minutes, or until the gnocchi is golden and crispy. 6. While this is roasting, combine the chopped basil, one clove of garlic with the remaining olive oil and a pinch of black pepper. 7. Serve the roasted gnocchi and veg with a sprinkle of feta and a drizzle of the basil olive oil.

Tricoloure couscous salad (serves 4 | 91p per serving)

Recipe courtesy of Mimi Harrison @beatthebudget in partnership with Asda.

Plant count: 6

Ingredients 200g ASDA giant wholemeal couscous 250g cherry tomatoes, halved 75g green pitted olives, thinly sliced 1 cucumber, sliced into thin quarters ½ lemon, juiced 4 avocados, thinly sliced Fresh basil, finely chopped 2 tbsp olive oil Black pepper

Beat the Budget’s Tricoloure Couscous Salad

Method 1. Start by cooking the giant couscous in boiling water, setting a timer for 18 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, prepare the salad ingredients by slicing the cucumber, olives and tomatoes. Finely chop the basil. 3. For the dressing, combine the finely chopped fresh basil, olive oil, a splash of the olive brine (around ½ tbsp), lemon juice and black pepper. 4. Once cooked, drain and rinse the giant couscous in cold water until cold. Add to a large mixing bowl along with the salad ingredients and dressing. Toss to combine. 5. Top with the thinly sliced avocado and an extra sprinkle of black pepper. Squeeze an extra bit of lemon juice if you like your salads tangier.

Vegan maple and butternut squash roulade (serves 8 | 76p per serving)

Plant count: 6

Ingredients 300g frozen butternut squash chunks 2 parsnips – 1 finely chopped and 1 cut into strips with a veg peeler 2 tbsp rapeseed oil ½tsp smoked paprika 60g pecans, chopped 40g dried cranberries 375g pack Asda Ready Rolled light puff pastry 225g Asda Free From garlic & herb soft cheese alternative 1tbsp almond milk 70g chopped mixed nuts 3tbsp maple syrup Steamed Savoy cabbage, to serve

This squash roulade is full of fibre

Method 1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C Fan/Gas 6. 2. Put the frozen butternut squash and the chopped parsnip on a large baking tray. Drizzle with half the oil, sprinkle with the paprika and season with black pepper. 3. Roast for 30 mins or until tender, stirring halfway through. 4. Meanwhile, toss the parsnip strips and the remaining oil together on a baking tray. Cook for 10 mins until golden, then set aside. The strips will crisp up as they cool. 5. Tip the squash and parsnips into a large bowl. Stir through the pecans and cranberries. 6. Unroll the puff pastry onto a lined baking tray. Spread with the soft cheese alternative, then pile the veg mixture on top, along the length of the pastry rectangle, closer to one long edge than the other. 7. Fold the pastry over the veg for the roulade shape, then place on the tray, join-side down. Brush with the almond milk, to glaze. 8. Bake for 35-40 mins, until golden and risen. 9. Dry-fry the mixed nuts on medium to toast. Add the maple syrup. Cook until thick and bubbling. Pour onto a lined baking tray and allow to set. Break into small pieces. 10. Transfer the roulade to a platter. Sprinkle with the candied nuts and parsnip crisps. Serve with the steamed cabbage.

Recipes and images courtesy of Beat the Budget for ASDA, and ASDA Good Living.