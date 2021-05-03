Need a delicious post-workout meal that takes minutes to make? This high-protein porridge is the answer.
Fitting training into your busy schedule is hard enough, so when you rush in the door post-gym but pre-work, there’s rarely time to throw together a well-planned, nutritious meal. Or is there?
Speedy eating doesn’t have to mean a slice of plain toast or cold meal-prepped chicken – you can get the good stuff in with just minutes to spare. This chocolate, banana and tahini porridge from our new recipe series, Strong Bites, is proof.
Oats and bananas are the perfect carb sources for time-poor exercisers to top up their knackered energy levels. Getting a protein hit is also essential post-workout, and the high-protein milk and yoghurt are boosted even further with a scoop of chocolate protein powder to support muscle recovery while adding a sweet and satisfying taste. The dollop of tahini is the winner though, giving a gorgeously nutty flavour and a hit of fatty-acids that help reduce muscle inflammation.
No time to eat right, you say? Think again.
Chocolate, banana and tahini porridge
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Serves: 1
Ingredients
For the porridge:
½ cup oats (50g)
2 tablespoons chocolate protein powder
1 tablespoon cacao powder
1 tablespoon ground flaxseed
1 cup (240ml) milk
Toppings:
1/3 cup (90g) Greek yoghurt
1 banana
1 tablespoon tahini
Method:
Place all the porridge ingredients into a bowl (if cooking in the microwave) or a small non-stick saucepan (if cooking on the hob).
- If microwaving: microwave for 1.5 minutes then stir, then microwave again for 1.5 minutes until thickened. Keep an eye on it, to check it doesn’t bubble over – ideally use a large bowl with extra room.
- If cooking on the hob: stir on a low heat for 2-3 minutes until thickened. Once ready, pour into a bowl.
- Add your toppings; start with the Greek yoghurt, then banana, then tahini.
- Enjoy straight away, whilst still warm.
Recipe by Hannah Webb from My Life Is For Living.
