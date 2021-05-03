Fitting training into your busy schedule is hard enough, so when you rush in the door post-gym but pre-work, there’s rarely time to throw together a well-planned, nutritious meal. Or is there?

Speedy eating doesn’t have to mean a slice of plain toast or cold meal-prepped chicken – you can get the good stuff in with just minutes to spare. This chocolate, banana and tahini porridge from our new recipe series, Strong Bites, is proof.