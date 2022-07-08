Period ‘cravings’ are nothing new. From Ben and Jerry’s to a big bar of chocolate or a pizza from that one specific takeaway down your road, many of us will have foods we turn to during our time of the month. But this isn’t just about habit – our nutritional needs are actually different when we’re on our period, and that includes the amount of calories our bodies need and specific nutrient requirements. This is due to a fluctuation in sex hormones including progesterone and oestrogen.

The fact that we have a monthly bleed also puts us at higher risk for iron deficiency. According to 2011 research in the European Journal Of Obstetrics & Gynecology And Reproductive Biology, 15-18% of women are iron deficient. You’re also at a higher risk if you regularly exercise or have heavy periods.