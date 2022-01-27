When you’re busy, eating enough can be a struggle. That’s particularly true when it comes to protein, as many grab-and-go options aren’t necessarily high in the macronutrient. Why does that matter? Well, if you’re needing a snack that fills you up, mixing up your macros is your friend. It’s more satiating to eat a snack that has a good mix of protein, carbs and fats, and slows the release of food so you actually feel full rather than in need of another snack.

That doesn’t mean just opting for protein bars and shakes – while these are good options, liquids aren’t particularly filling and, depending on the brand, some bars contain gut aggravating ingredients or are more expensive than just buying a full blown meal.

That’s why Dr Hazel Wallace, aka The Food Medic, compiled a list of protein-containing snacks that are easy to prep and transport so you’re not caught out during busy season. “Protein is not just used to build and repair muscles, it’s also needed to support healthy cartilage, ligaments, skin, hair and lots of other tissues, as well as making important enzymes, hormones and antibodies (defence cells) for our immune system,” she writes alongside the reel on her Instagram. “While your protein needs will be higher if you’re a very active person, regardless if you hit the gym or not, protein is something we should all ensure we get enough of. Her go-to snacks all hit the requirements for either being a source of protein – meaning at least 12% of the energy value of the food is provided by protein – or high in protein – at least 20% of calories from the macro.

Dr Wallace’s high-protein snack ideas

Two boiled eggs Easy to prep – just make sure the yolks are cooked through to avoid dribble en route. Protein content: around 12g Pot of edamame beans These can be purchased from most supermarkets these days, or you can peel and prep at home. Protein content: around 13g per 100g of beans Greek yoghurt and fruit Whether you’re a dairy eater or vegan, yoghurts on the go are a great example. We love Alpro Greek-style pots that come ready-mixed with fruit compote. Protein content: between 4-9g per 100g of yoghurt, depending on brand

Carrot sticks and cottage cheese Cottage cheese is perfect for dipping and, as it’s made from cow’s milk, contains naturally high protein. Protein content: around 5g Oatcakes and hummus Oats and chickpeas – the two main ingredients of this snack – both contain natural protein and fibre, making this a filling snack. Protein content: Around 7g Peanut butter and apple Up the staying power of a simple apple by pairing it with nuts Protein content: 30g of peanut butter contains nearly 8g of protein Protein shake If you’re really caught up in it, a shake can be a good option. We prefer the plant-based protein powders, like Form or Kin, and mixing them with fruit or nut butters so they’re more filling. Protein content: at least 20g