Pack in protein and fibrous carbs with this post workout, protein packed, plant based meal.
Think vegans can’t get enough protein to support their strength training workouts? Step away from the protein shake – this salad packs in around 30g of the macronutrient per serving (and it’s entirely plant based).
Loaded with nuts, grains and beans, this new recipe from Strong Bites, our series of bite-sized food recipes to help fuel your workout or recover post-training, is perfect post-workout fuel. Not only will protein help rebuild the muscles after a tough session, but the fibrous carbs will give you a much needed energy hit that lasts until dinner.
Plus, crunchy chilli almonds? Who wouldn’t.
Power protein salad
Takes: 30 minutes
Serves: 2
INGREDIENTS:
For the chilli roasted almonds:
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ tsp chilli powder
½ tsp salt
For the rest of the salad:
4-5 handfuls baby spinach
1 cup cooked quinoa (½ cup dried)
80g edamame beans cooked and shelled
1 can kidney beans (can use kidney beans tinned in chilli sauce for extra flavour)
1 can tinned chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 red onion, finely chopped
Splash of balsamic vinegar
METHOD
- Mix together the olive oil, paprika, chilli powder, salt and almonds until well coated. Then toast in a hot skillet/frying pan for 5-7 minutes until the almonds start to brown and become fragrant. Be sure to stir frequently so the almonds don’t burn.
- Cook the quinoa – bring to the boil with 500ml water and simmer for around 20 minutes, or until the little white tails have come out of the quinoa grain. You can also use a pre-cooked packet for convenience. Mix together the rest of the salad ingredients.
- Once the quinoa and almonds have cooled, add to the rest of the salad, toss and serve with a drizzle of balsamic vinegar/glaze. Enjoy!
Recipe by Kaitlin Colucci from The Mission Dietician.
