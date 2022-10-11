Fertility is one part of health we know relatively little about. At school, we’re assiduously warned about how to prevent pregnancy then, when we reach 30, we’re warned against ‘leaving it too late’ to start a family. While there are many ways to get pregnant these days, whatever route you take, it’s best to start by laying the groundwork ahead of time. You want to make sure that your body is as nourished and healthy as possible before you start trying for a baby. And one of the best places to start is by looking at what kinds of foods you eat. Dr Greeta Nurgund, senior consultant gynaecologist and lead consultant for reproductive medicine services at St George’s Hospital believes that it’s important for partners to assess their lifestyles when trying to conceive. “Regular exercise and maintaining a balanced diet are not only important to your overall health, but they have also been found to help increase your chances of a successful pregnancy,” she tells Stylist.

But what constitutes a healthy, pregnancy-promoting diet, and why is it important for both men and women to focus on their nutrition?

You may also like What you shouldn’t say to someone trying to conceive, according to women who’ve struggled with fertility

What kinds of foods should we be eating if we’re looking to conceive?

The NHS recommends a diet high in whole grains, monounsaturated or polyunsaturated oils, vegetables, fruits and fish – aka a Mediterranean-style way of eating. In the Nurses’ Health Study (NHS) II, women who had the highest intake of a diet containing plant protein from vegetable sources, full-fat dairy foods, iron and monounsaturated fats during the preconception period were found to have a 66% lower risk of infertility related to ovulatory disorders and a 28% lower risk of infertility due to other causes. It takes three months to mature an egg and ultimately it is the egg health (and sperm health) that will determine how easily you conceive and how healthy the baby is.

It takes three months to mature an egg and ultimately it is the egg health (and sperm health) that will determine how easily you conceive

Rhiannon Lambert, registered nutritionist at Rhitrition and author of Deliciously Healthy Pregnancy, explains: “Studies have shown that following a Mediterranean style diet… [can be] beneficial during pregnancy and also reduce the risk of fertility issues.” Lambert recommends eating more: whole grains

monounsaturated fats like olive oil and avocado

fruit

vegetables

nuts and seeds And that message is one that fertility nutritional therapist Sandra Greenbank is keen to stress too. “There are plenty of studies showing that changing the types of carbohydrates, ie including nuts in the diet, increasing antioxidants, improving sleep, optimising exercise, avoiding toxic exposure, reducing alcohol consumption and taking various supplements [can] have a positive impact on various areas [of fertility],” she says. Those include sperm quality, reduced rates of miscarriage and improved IVF outcomes. It’s really important to emphasise here that miscarriages and other life-shattering pregnancy outcomes can be caused by an array of factors. Experiencing a miscarriage does not mean you’ve not eaten well enough.

Eating a Med-like diet has been proven to improve pregnancy outcomes.

Lambert suggests that prospective parents visit websites such as the NHS and Tommy’s Charity for support on what to eat when trying to conceive. They also recommend following a Mediterranean-inspired diet, while filling up on wholegrain fibre and cutting down on processed meats. She tells Stylist: “If you’re looking to conceive, then making small but sustainable and positive changes, like reducing every day stress, getting enough sleep and eating a balanced diet may help with increasing fertility in both men and women. “In addition, for women in particular, taking a high-quality folic acid supplement each day is recommended to help reduce the risk of neural tube defects such as spina bifida in unborn babies, as well as to support a healthy pregnancy.”

Which supplements should you take if you’re trying to conceive?

Folic acid The NHS recommends taking a 400-microgram folic acid tablet every day if you’re at a stage when you might get pregnant and, if you do become pregnant, keep taking it until you’re 12 weeks pregnant to “reduce the risk of problems in the baby’s development in the early weeks of pregnancy”. Dr Norguund adds that women can increase their intake of foods containing folate, which is the natural form of folic acid, by filling up on brown rice and leafy green vegetables. Vitamin B12 She also suggests “eating foods rich in vitamins such as vitamin B12, zinc, iron and selenium – all of which can also be beneficial when preparing for pregnancy”. In fact, the NHS warns that not having enough vitamin B12 can increase the risk of babies being born with serious birth defects. If you’re vegan, think about taking a supplement or adding B12-enriched nutritional yeast to your meals.

You may also like B12 benefits: how vitamin C helps your mental health, according to a food psychologist

Fundamentally, it’s hard to know just how fertile or how ready your body is for a baby until you try for one. And as our experts have outlined, stress and sleep are two factors that can’t be underestimated in how well the body is able to cope with conception. But diet does also have a role to play. You don’t have to make huge changes, but just ensuring that you’re eating the full gamut of vitamins and minerals every day, loading up on fibre and ensuring that every meal contains good fats, plenty of veg and a little lean protein will give you a fighting shot. Worst case scenario? You end up feeling more energised and healthy in your own body.

Images: Getty