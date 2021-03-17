As far as drinks go, water is pretty boring. It doesn’t really taste of anything, and there’s no long lost secret family recipe. Yet, everyone knows that we must drink enough water. I recently jumped on the hydration trend and challenged myself to drink eight glasses of water a day. And I seriously struggled. So, in a continued effort to drink more water – because, we all know that being hydrated is the symbol of a truly successful person – I decided to gather some expert-approved simple pointers to help quench my thirst. “It’s no revelation that being well hydrated is critical for health and performance,” says Kate Shilland, MSc, ANutr, Performance Nutritionist.

“Every cell, tissue and organ in the body relies on water to work properly; without sufficient water, bodily functions are compromised. In fact, as little as two per cent dehydration can negatively impact how we feel and perform, both physically and mentally. So, it’s really important that we stay well hydrated and the best way of checking is to routinely keep an eye on the colour of your urine, aiming for light straw colour.”

Not only does water transport nutrients, regulate body temperature and support the structure of cells, it also, supposedly, gives you glowing skin, bright eyes and bags of energy. It’s true, people can survive for only three or four days without water. Yet, despite knowing this, for many of us, drinking more water feels like a bit of a chore, says Shilland. Here, then, are some easy ways to increase your water intake without too much struggle.

1. Plan ahead

It might seem obvious but carrying around a water bottle with you will help to motivate you to sip all day long. “Always keep a water bottle in your bag, car or at your desk so you always have a drink close to hand, before the thirst goes away,” suggests Shilland. It’s about creating habits and mental triggers: “Place a water bottle or glass of water next to something that you routinely do – for example: cleaning teeth or boiling the kettle,” she says. You can even buy motivational water bottles with inspirational messages down the side, such as “11 am – Remember your goal” and “1 pm – Keep chugging”.

2. Add fruit

“Plain water can be quite unappealing so try adding some slices of orange, lemon, cucumber or fresh mint to your bottle,” says Shilland. Family GP Dr Ellie Cannon agrees; “Add a zingy lemony twist to your water to jazz up the taste and maximise the bountiful health benefits. Lemons are a great source of vitamin C which is essential for the immune system, fights against coughs and colds, and helps to prevent disease.” Water bottles with built-in infusers – a little basket to fill up with cucumber or lemon – are perfect for flavouring on the go.

3. Make it fizzy

Sparkling water has exploded in recent years – with more of us looking for refreshing alternatives to fizzy drinks like Coca Cola and Lemonade. The best news? “Fizzy water also counts towards your daily water goal and can feel a bit more appealing – I have clients who drink much more water when they drink fizzy water from a nice wine glass,” says Shilland. If you don’t want to buy endless plastic bottles of sparkling water, think about investing in something like SodaStream’s sparkling water maker, which takes your tap water from flat to fizzed.

4. Set a reminder

If you need regular reminders to drink more water – either set an alarm on your phone, wearable or download an app like The Hydro Coach, which allows you to set your target intake, or use the app’s calculator to determine an appropriate daily goal. “Just like a Garmin tells you to move every now and then, set a water alert too,” suggests Shilland.

5. Snack on watermelon

The good news is you don’t have to rely entirely on water to remain well-hydrated. “Adding water rich fruit and veg can be a more appealing (and nutrient rich) way to add to your daily water target,” Shilland reminds me. “Cucumber, watermelon, celery, melon, tomatoes are good things to snack on.”

6. Pour a cuppa

We are a nation of tea drinkers – I pretty much bleed tea. Strong builder’s, dash of milk, no sugar, please. And unlike the diuretic effect of caffeine, both herbal and caffeine-containing teas are unlikely to dehydrate you. So, if you’re bored of plain water, a cup of tea can provide an interesting alternative in helping you reach your daily fluid requirements.

7. Add a rehydration tablet

This is possibly one of the easiest ways to keep up on your hydration levels (and probably my favourite). I use both Phizz hydration tablets and Science in Sport hydro tablets to flavour my water and replace any lost electrolytes after exercising. “Keep a dioralyte or rehydration sachet in your bag so that if the day’s water drinking hasn’t quite gone to plan, you have a back up,” adds Shilland.

Remember, it’s better to drink little and often throughout the day rather than to go for hours and then down several pints, adds Shilland. And, we’re not all equal when it comes to drinking water; “some will need more than others depending on their size, the weather and how active they are,” says Cannon. “It’s even different for men and women: data from the European Food Safety Authority suggests 1.6 litres for women daily, but two litres for a man. So make sure you know your body and how much water you need, tell tale signs that you haven’t had enough are dry mouth, lips and eyes, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, feeling tired and not going to the toilet frequently.”