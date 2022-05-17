You may also like Is decaf coffee unhealthy? The pros and cons of caffeine-free drinks, explained

But if you think that coffee only serves a purpose as a pre-workout, think again. A new study has found that a post-workout latte can also offer some serious benefits. Published in the journal Nutrients, 2022 research has found that drinking coffee after a hard workout may help us recover more effectively. Scientists got a handful of cyclists to ride for four-hours one afternoon, and then made them repeat the challenge the following morning. After the second slog, some cyclists were given milky, sugary coffee to drink while others had an non-caffeinated, sugary drink.

Milky, sugary coffee is best for muscle recovery

Those who drank coffee saw their muscle glycogen supply increase 57% more than those who had the non-caffeinated drink. It’s key to flag that the study didn’t look at the impact of black coffee, but rather a combination of caffeine, carbs and protein – so if you were looking to cash in on the benefits, either team your post-workout Americano with something like a banana and nut butter, or make sure you’ve got a creamy, sweet mug.

Now, this is all great news if you’re a morning runner. You can get up, have your energising cup before you head out and then have your second coffee of the day after your workout to re-boost your energy and speed up your recovery. It’s just one more benefit to drinking coffee (on top of the fact that it boosts gut health, improves lifespan and contributes to our overall hydration).

How to recover if you work out in the evening

