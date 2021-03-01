Support your gut with this fibre-filled masala aubergine recipe

Posted by for Nutrition

We may not be able to take that exotic international holiday just yet, but your palate will be busy enjoying a trip to Asia with this Indian-Mediterranean fusion of masala aubergine that will not only invigorate your senses, but rebuild muscle too.

Fibre-rich aubergine supports your gut – aka, your second brain which has the ability to impact your mood more than that cliffhanger at the end of Lupin. Plus, the masala paste, made with vitamin B-rich tahini and copper-filled cashews, is blended with fragrant spices for an energising post-workout supper that encourages cell recovery, helping your muscles rebuild after a tough session.

Add a dollop of protein-packed yoghurt and you’ve got yourself the perfect post-workout recipe for rebuilding sore muscles. That beach getaway to Goa suddenly seems that much closer… 

INGREDIENTS:

2 medium or large aubergines 

2 tablespoons coconut oil or rapeseed oil

¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt

For the masala mix:

1 teaspoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

4 tablespoons tahini

40g (1½oz/1/³ cup) cashews, ground to a fine powder

2 tablespoons jaggery (crumbled or melted), coconut sugar or honey

handful of coriander (cilantro) leaves

1 tablespoon sesame seeds

juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon rapeseed oil

100ml (3½fl oz/scant ½ cup) water

For the dill yoghurt

180g (6oz/¾ cup) natural yoghurt

1–2 tablespoons dill leaves, finely chopped

½ teaspoon red chilli powder

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt

To garnish:

pomegranate seeds

coriander (cilantro) leaves

METHOD:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
  2. Mix together all the ingredients for the masala mix in a small mixing bowl. The masala mix should be a paste the consistency of honey that you can layer onto the aubergine.
  3. Make the dill yoghurt by mixing all the ingredients together. Set aside.
  4. Slice each aubergine lengthways into 4 slices, each about 1 centimetre (1/³ inch) thick.
  5. Place 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over a low heat. Once the oil has melted, place half the slices of aubergine (eggplant) in the pan and sprinkle a little salt over the top. 
  6. Leave to cook on a low heat for a few minutes, then turn and cook on the other side.
  7. Transfer to a baking tray (sheet) and repeat with the remaining oil and slices.
  8. Place the tray of aubergine in the oven for 20 minutes until soft, piercing with a fork to check. 
  9. Next, layer the masala mix onto the aubergine slices as evenly as possible, spreading right to the edges, then cook in the oven for another 15 minutes.
  10. Meanwhile, preheat the grill. Cook the aubergine under a hot grill for 5–10 minutes, checking every few minutes to ensure it does not burn.
  11. Serve the aubergine hot, with a good drizzle of dill yoghurt, and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves.

Recipe and image courtesy of Saffron Soul by Mira Manek

Want more simple and nutritious recipes? Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.

Sign up for workouts, nutritious recipes and expert tips. You'll also get a free Beginner's Guide To Strength Training.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Chloe Gray