Support your gut with this fibre-filled masala aubergine recipe

We may not be able to take that exotic international holiday just yet, but your palate will be busy enjoying a trip to Asia with this Indian-Mediterranean fusion of masala aubergine that will not only invigorate your senses, but rebuild muscle too.

Fibre-rich aubergine supports your gut – aka, your second brain which has the ability to impact your mood more than that cliffhanger at the end of Lupin. Plus, the masala paste, made with vitamin B-rich tahini and copper-filled cashews, is blended with fragrant spices for an energising post-workout supper that encourages cell recovery, helping your muscles rebuild after a tough session.