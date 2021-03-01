Support your gut with this fibre-filled masala aubergine recipe

We may not be able to take that exotic international holiday just yet, but your palate will be busy enjoying a trip to Asia with this Indian-Mediterranean fusion of masala aubergine that will not only invigorate your senses, but rebuild muscle too.
Fibre-rich aubergine supports your gut – aka, your second brain which has the ability to impact your mood more than that cliffhanger at the end of Lupin. Plus, the masala paste, made with vitamin B-rich tahini and copper-filled cashews, is blended with fragrant spices for an energising post-workout supper that encourages cell recovery, helping your muscles rebuild after a tough session.
Add a dollop of protein-packed yoghurt and you’ve got yourself the perfect post-workout recipe for rebuilding sore muscles. That beach getaway to Goa suddenly seems that much closer…
INGREDIENTS:
2 medium or large aubergines
2 tablespoons coconut oil or rapeseed oil
¼ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt
For the masala mix:
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 teaspoons ground coriander
½ teaspoon ground turmeric
½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
4 tablespoons tahini
40g (1½oz/1/³ cup) cashews, ground to a fine powder
2 tablespoons jaggery (crumbled or melted), coconut sugar or honey
handful of coriander (cilantro) leaves
1 tablespoon sesame seeds
juice of 1 lime
1 teaspoon rapeseed oil
100ml (3½fl oz/scant ½ cup) water
For the dill yoghurt
180g (6oz/¾ cup) natural yoghurt
1–2 tablespoons dill leaves, finely chopped
½ teaspoon red chilli powder
½ teaspoon Himalayan salt or sea salt
To garnish:
pomegranate seeds
coriander (cilantro) leaves
METHOD:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.
- Mix together all the ingredients for the masala mix in a small mixing bowl. The masala mix should be a paste the consistency of honey that you can layer onto the aubergine.
- Make the dill yoghurt by mixing all the ingredients together. Set aside.
- Slice each aubergine lengthways into 4 slices, each about 1 centimetre (1/³ inch) thick.
- Place 1 tablespoon of coconut oil in a large frying pan (skillet) over a low heat. Once the oil has melted, place half the slices of aubergine (eggplant) in the pan and sprinkle a little salt over the top.
- Leave to cook on a low heat for a few minutes, then turn and cook on the other side.
- Transfer to a baking tray (sheet) and repeat with the remaining oil and slices.
- Place the tray of aubergine in the oven for 20 minutes until soft, piercing with a fork to check.
- Next, layer the masala mix onto the aubergine slices as evenly as possible, spreading right to the edges, then cook in the oven for another 15 minutes.
- Meanwhile, preheat the grill. Cook the aubergine under a hot grill for 5–10 minutes, checking every few minutes to ensure it does not burn.
- Serve the aubergine hot, with a good drizzle of dill yoghurt, and a sprinkle of pomegranate seeds and coriander leaves.
Recipe and image courtesy of Saffron Soul by Mira Manek
