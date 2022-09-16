Over the past couple of years, mushrooms have been having an extended moment. The regular white cup and chestnut varieties are rich in vitamin D and fibre, making them excellent foods to eat regularly. Outside the kitchen, however, we’ve seen promising research on new depression treatments that centre around certain mushrooms, and the beauty industry has turned to certain fungi as a potent skincare ingredient. We now know that the fungi kingdom – with its 1.5 million species – has a wealth of amazing properties to offer us. The one area of life that ’shrooms haven’t touched, however, has been fitness. Until now.

Cordyceps mushrooms – the fitness supplement you’re missing

What are cordyceps? Cordyceps is a group of fungi species mainly found in Asia. They most commonly look like small orange baseball bats, hence the name cordyceps, which comes from the Greek for ‘club’ and ‘head’. In traditional Chinese medicine, cordyceps have long been used for their energy-boosting properties. It’s only now that scientific understanding is catching up: studies have shown that cordyceps have anti-ageing properties, can be used to treat immunological disease, and even have the ability to inhibit cancer growth. “We are beginning to see research that corroborates what they have known in China for centuries,” says Clarissa Berry, nutritionist at Dirtea. “Cordyceps has some truly amazing effects on our biology.”

How can cordyceps make us fitter?

Cordyceps have been linked with better energy production and recovery speed.

A 2009 study also found that cordyceps can prevent the build-up of lactic acid in muscles during exercise, helping stave off that familiar muscle-burn. Recovery The proven anti-inflammatory properties of cordyceps make it a brilliant aid to recovery, too. “In fitness, a little inflammation is important to stimulate muscle repair and adaptations,” says Berry. But she explains that too much inflammation causes DOMS or muscle soreness after exercise. “Taking cordyceps can help reduce this inflammation to decrease recovery time and muscle soreness after your workout.”

How to take cordyceps mushrooms

There are many ways to take cordyceps, depending on what works for you. Traditionally, dried whole mushrooms are boiled as tea, but there are now many more accessible (and affordable) ways to take it, such as this cordyceps powder from Dirtea, which can be brewed into an umami broth, or this cordyceps coffee blend from London Nootropics. Other medicinal mushrooms known to help with fitness It’s not just cordyceps that can help your fitness journey. Other medicinal mushrooms can be used to enhance your performance and aid recovery too. According to studies, chaga and reishi mushrooms are both anti-inflammatory and can support your immune system. Keep an eye out for mushroom blends, which combine these mushrooms to allow you to access the full range of micronutrients that these mushrooms offer. ‘As awareness has grown of the benefits of medicinal mushrooms such as cordyceps, and with new products and studies emerging, we’ve noticed a growing interest,’ says Peer. Are mushrooms the future for fitness? It looks like they could be.

Images: Getty