When it comes to batch cooking for the week, there are a few things you need from your recipe. First, it’s got to be quick. Secondly, it’s got to help us get to our 30 plants a week goal (the pursuit of good gut health never takes a break). And lastly, it’s got to taste incredible – and potentially get richer and more tasty as the days go on.

All that said, we think we’ve found the perfect dish to whip up ahead of time. These plant-based meatballs are packed with beta-carotene (important for a strong immune system) and vitamin C (which helps us to ward off and recover from colds) thanks to their kale content. The bulk is made from white cannellini beans which are loaded with protein and fibre (great for the gut), and antioxidant-rich almonds (important for combating oxidative stress).