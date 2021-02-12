Pancake day is just around the corner, so get the ingredients ready for this high-protein breakfast.
We believe that pancakes are for life, not just for Shrove Tuesday. But given that we need to celebrate the small things right now, we’re making sure that this Tuesday’s feast is better than ever.
Whether you’re a lemon and sugar person or prefer a savoury crepe, there is a pancake recipe that will suit you. For those who love training, protein pancakes are the delicious way to eat festively while still getting in all the post-workout nutrition you need to recover from your sessions. By no means are they a replacement for your childhood favourite, but there’s a reason searches for protein pancakes are at an all-time high: we’re all looking for ways to support recovery that don’t compromise on taste.
To make your protein pancakes delicious, it’s important to choose the best ingredients for the job. Make sure you stock up on our best-rated vegan protein powders to make sure that they don’t taste chalky or chewy.
Then it’s all about making sure that you perfect the recipe. We turned to Alice Liveing, personal trainer and author of three best-selling recipe books, to share her favourite post-workout pancake recipe.
“I love these pancakes for a tasty weekend breakfast. They’re light, fluffy and full of flavour, so they’re perfect to satisfy a sweet tooth,” Alice says. “Plus they take under 15 minutes to make, and require a hefty drizzle of peanut butter on top.”
The best protein pancake recipe
Serves one or two people.
Ingredients
2 large eggs (I use Clarence Court)
50g protein power (I use Form Nutrition vegan vanilla)
50ml coconut milk
1 big spoon (or more) of nut butter
Any other toppings you want
Method
- Mix your eggs, protein and coconut milk together until fully combined.
- Add some oil or butter to a large frying pan and then pour in your mixture to create mini pancakes.
- Once the pancakes start to bubble, flip them and cook until browned on each side.
- Dollop the nut butter and any other toppings on to serve.
Images: Alice Liveing