We believe that pancakes are for life, not just for Shrove Tuesday. But given that we need to celebrate the small things right now, we’re making sure that this Tuesday’s feast is better than ever.

Whether you’re a lemon and sugar person or prefer a savoury crepe, there is a pancake recipe that will suit you. For those who love training, protein pancakes are the delicious way to eat festively while still getting in all the post-workout nutrition you need to recover from your sessions. By no means are they a replacement for your childhood favourite, but there’s a reason searches for protein pancakes are at an all-time high: we’re all looking for ways to support recovery that don’t compromise on taste.