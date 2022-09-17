This recipe is packed with all kinds of flavours and plants, from hydrating cucumbers to immunity-supporting ginger , protein-packed cashews and gut-loving miso . And watermelon itself has so many more benefits than simply keeping thirst at bay: it’s packed with vitamin C, antioxidants and lycopene – all of which have been found to lower inflammation and oxidative damage .

As it gets darker and wetter, you might think it’s time to ditch salads in favour of warming soups and stews. But we’re arguing that this year, it’s worth trying to prolong summer for as long as possible. And what better way to do so than with a watermelon salad?

This recipe uses a pack of Eatplanted pulled mock duck, but there are plenty of other plant-based alternatives out there if you don’t live near a Planet Organic or can’t buy it online. This particular brand, however, is made from 32% plant proteins and pea fibre, and has been fortified with vitamin B12 and iron – so you know that you’re getting a nutritional bang for your cruelty-free buck.

Start by making your salad dressing:

Place all your ingredients into a pan and then bring to a gentle boil over a medium heat for about 5 minutes, or until it has reduced and is like honey.

It needs to be thicker and more concentrated than your average dressing because it will be diluted with all the juice the watermelon lets out. Leave to cool.

To make the ‘mock duck’:

Bring the sauce ingredients (the miso, soy, vinegar, sugar, marmite and spices) to the boil with 150ml water or veg stock, then add in the eatplanted.pulled original. Slowly braise it with a lid on for about 5-8 mins, then take the lid off and let it reduce and get sticky around the edges. Leave to rest.

Then, heat a deep fat fryer or a wok filled to a third full of light sunflower oil to 190°C. Deep fry the duck for 1-2 minutes or until crisped up and darkish brown.

For the shallots:

In a frying pan, heat more oil over a low heat and fry the shallots for 10-15 minutes, or until they start to crisp up and turn a light golden colour. Scoop out the shallots and drain on some kitchen paper.

To make the salad:

Place the watermelon in a bowl and scatter over the nuts, herbs, shallot slices and Thai Salad dressing and mix well. Serve immediately with the mock crispy duck and topped with the crispy shallots, dressing and lime wedges.