Out of all the autumnal symbols out there, the pumpkin has to be one of the most recognisable. On top of being an integral part of many people’s Halloween celebrations, the arrival of pumpkins and gourds in the supermarkets is a sure-fire sign that the weather’s about to get colder. But despite the rising popularity of pumpkin patches and farms here in the UK, many people still only buy pumpkins to empty out and carve. And while no one’s debating the fact that they make great Halloween decorations, pumpkins are also a surprisingly versatile and nutritious fruit.

Indeed, on top of being really good for your skin (you can check out our pick of the best pumpkin skincare products here), pumpkin is also a brilliant source of numerous vitamins and minerals. So, as we head into peak pumpkin season, here are just a few of the nutritional benefits you can reap by adding some pumpkin to your diet, according to the nutrition experts at Bulk.com. And if you’re feeling inspired, why not check out some of our brilliant pumpkin recipes to help you get started?

Why eating pumpkin is so good for you

Pumpkin offers a wealth of nutritional benefits.

1. It helps the body fight infection If you’re looking for a simple way to boost your immunity as we head into cold and flu season, look no further than the humble pumpkin. As well as being rich in vitamin C – which helps the immune system function more effectively – pumpkin is also a good source of beta carotene, which the body relies on to create vitamin A. This vitamin also plays a key role in bolstering the immune system. 2. It promotes good eye health Because pumpkin is a good source of beta-carotene, it’s also great for eye health. This is because the vitamin A which is produced from beta carotene helps to keep the surface of the eye, or cornea, moist and healthy. Beta-carotene, which is also found in other orange foods such as carrots and sweet potatoes, can also enhance your night and peripheral vision. 3. It’s rich in magnesium Pumpkins, especially the seeds, are a rich source of magnesium. This key mineral plays an important role in many different areas of the body, including supporting muscle and nerve function and energy production. It also contributes to increased bone density and can help to prevent osteoporosis, a condition which disproportionately affects women.

