Right now, we’re almost exclusively making meals, snacks and bakes that can be thrown into our oversized basket bag and eaten al fresco with (up to five) friends. These vegan muffins are individually-wrapped perfection, replacing gooey feta bakes and single-portion baked oats in our post-lockdown recipe roster.

Made from a base of ground almonds for a high-fibre protein hit, they’re the perfect snack to refuel with after a group park workout or to take to a post-gym picnic. Blackberries also contain polyphenols, plant-based antioxidants that reduce muscle damage and inflammation to recover after workouts. Home-cooked goods that help recovery? Your gym buddies will love you.