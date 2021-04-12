Made with oats, ground almonds, berries and coconut sugar, this nutritious muffin recipe is packed with antioxidants.
Right now, we’re almost exclusively making meals, snacks and bakes that can be thrown into our oversized basket bag and eaten al fresco with (up to five) friends. These vegan muffins are individually-wrapped perfection, replacing gooey feta bakes and single-portion baked oats in our post-lockdown recipe roster.
Made from a base of ground almonds for a high-fibre protein hit, they’re the perfect snack to refuel with after a group park workout or to take to a post-gym picnic. Blackberries also contain polyphenols, plant-based antioxidants that reduce muscle damage and inflammation to recover after workouts. Home-cooked goods that help recovery? Your gym buddies will love you.
Blackberry chia muffin recipe
Prep: 30 minutes
Cooking time: 30 minutes
Serves: 12 muffins
INGREDIENTS:
1 1 ⁄4 cups almond flour
1 cup gluten-free oat flour
1 ⁄2 cup coconut sugar 2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 ⁄2 teaspoon salt
3 tablespoons chia seeds, soaked in 1 ⁄2 cup water for 15 minutes to 1 hour
1 cup applesauce
1 ⁄3 cup coconut oil
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups blackberries
METHOD:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a muffin pan with liners.
- In a large bowl, stir together the flours, coconut sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another bowl, combine the chia-water mixture, applesauce, coconut oil and vanilla. Whisk by hand until smooth.
- Add to the flour mixture and blend just until moistened but still lumpy. Fold in the blackberries.
- Spoon the batter into 12 muffin cups, filling each cup about two-thirds full. Bake until springy to the touch, 25 to 30 minutes.
- Let cool for 5 minutes, then transfer the muffins to a wire rack to cool completely.
Recipe and image courtesy of Raw. Vegan. Not Gross by Laura Miller.