We don’t like to use the word ‘superfood’ at Strong Women but if we did, walnuts would be right up there (far and away above any manufactured powder or expensive freeze-dried berry). Anyway, this recipe makes walnut its hero – showing how versatile an ingredient it can be for savoury dishes. Serve your walnut chilli with rice, tacos or on a baked potato with a handful of grated cheese (whether you go plant-based or not is up to you).

Ingredients

100g walnuts 300g mushrooms 1 tbsp oil 2 cloves garlic, crushed 1 tsp ground cumin 1 tsp chilli powder 400g chopped tomatoes (1 can) 2 tbsp tomato puree 400g red kidney beans (1 can), drained and rinsed 2 tbsp chopped coriander

Method

Place the walnuts in a food processor and mix to give a coarse crumb. Repeat with the mushrooms and mix into the walnuts. Heat the oil in a large saucepan and fry the walnut mixture with the garlic for five minutes. Add the spices and cook for one minute. Stir in the tomatoes, tomato puree and both beans and cook gently for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season and stir in the coriander. Serve with rice and enjoy!

Image and recipe courtesy of California Walnuts UK.