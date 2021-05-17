If what you eat before running a 10k is important, what you fill up on the night before a 10-miler is even more crucial. Carb-loading is something many of us long-distance runners swear by for staying energised throughout our adventures – but it has to be done right. Don’t go thinking that carb-loading means mindlessly eating your weight in pasta and pizza ; it’s actually a pretty delicate science. The point of carb-loading is to fill your muscles up with glycogen so that they have plenty of fuel to use during the run. The further you go, the more important it’ll be to have good stores already in place from the day before – topped up with a pre-run breakfast on the day and perhaps a few power gels or dates en route.

One delicious way of ensuring that you’ve got plenty of muscle-loving energy stored away is to make a bowl of caramelisd banana and coconut rice pudding the night before. The ultimate comfort food, it’s the perfect pud for having as you wind down ahead of your big morning run. Bananas are full of complex carbs, potassium and vitamin B6 – all of which can boost energy levels, while rice itself is an easy-access carb. Coconut milk is packed with antioxidants, electrolytes, iron and fats, all of which help to maintain energy and performance while you run.

2 tbsp The Groovy Food Company Rich & Dark agave nectar, plus extra for drizzling

800ml coconut milk (the kind you’d pour into your coffee)

Tip the milk, vanilla pod and seeds, agave syrup and a pinch of salt into a saucepan.

Bring to the boil then add the rice and stir well.

Turn down the heat and simmer for 25-30 minutes until the rice is almost cooked, stiring every so often so that it doesn’t stick.

Add more milk if needed

Remove the vanilla pod.

Add one sliced banana and the tinned coconut milk to the pan.

Simmer gently for five minutes and set aside while prepping the topping.

Melt the coconut oil in a large frying pan over a high heat.

Stir in the agave syrup and let it bubble.

Arrange the banana slices in the pan and cook until caramelised, then flip over and repeat on the other side.

Pour yourself a bowl of rice and spoon over some of the bananas and caramel.