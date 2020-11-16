It contains iron-rich buckwheat for energy and is rich in D-chiro-inositol, a soluble carb that supports your blood sugar levels (which helps to prevent diabetes in the long term). Plus, the cacao is packed with flavonoids for both short- and long-term benefits on brain function (helping you remember things like all the plot twists in the last episode of The Undoing). Banana bread 2.0, we’re ready for you.

We’re back to our old habits during lockdown 2.0, which means banana bread season has returned (did it ever leave?). But this time, we’re stepping up our baking skills with this decadent banana bread .

FOR THE HAZELNUT-CHOCOLATE SPREAD:

Preheat the oven to 180-degrees Celsius/gas mark 4.

Spread the hazelnuts out evenly on a baking tray.

Roast for 6-8 minutes, remove the tray halfway through to stir them around or until golden (keep an eye on them to make sure they don’t burn).

Leave them to cool for a couple of minutes, then whizz in a food processor for about 7-8 minutes until they have the consistency of a gritty nut butter, stopping every few minutes to scrape down the sides of the bowl.

Add the maple syrup, cacao powder and salt (if using) and whizz for a further 2-3 minutes until well combined and smooth.

Add the almond milk one tablespoon at a time with the food processor running, until you have a velvety consistency.

Spoon into a clean airtight jar and store in the fridge for up to one week.

FOR THE LOAF:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.