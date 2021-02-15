Guzzling down an ice-cold protein shake after a tough strength session? Not in this arctic weather, thank you. Instead, we’ve got our eyes on this easy-to-make (and most importantly warm) ‘lazy dahl’ that takes just 30 minutes to cook.

The lentils are packed with muscle-building protein and glycogen-restoring carbs – giving the old protein shake a run for its money. And let’s not forget the mild spices that make tucking into soup on a winter evening that much more satisfying. Studies show that turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties reduce exercise-induced soreness and boost muscle recovery, while its key ingredient – curcumin – is activated by the heart-healthy fats in the creamy coconut milk. Now that sounds anything but lazy…