We know what you’re thinking: who has the time and patience to make pastry from scratch? But before you scroll past, know that this no-faff quiche base is much less temperamental than traditional pastry, plus it’s loaded with way more fibre than a ready-to-roll version.
Made from linseed and almonds, this base contains both soluble and insoluble fibre to feed your gut healthy bacteria and aid with digestion. And if it’s a mental boost you’re after, the creamy egg and cheese filling is loaded with nutritious fats, vitamin B and iron to keep your tank full throughout the day. Sure, you can join the queue for an outdoor table at your favourite brunch spot – but we bet that your gut will be happier and healthier with this tasty creation.
COOK TIME:
35 minutes + prep time
SERVES:
10 people
INGREDIENTS:
A push-up base quiche tin
A rolling pin
For the pastry:
420g ground almond
180 ground linseed
20g tapioca flour
250g grass-fed butter
50g grated cheese
2 eggs
For the filling:
7 free range-eggs
600ml of double cream
A couple of handfuls of grated cheese
Extras of your choice….sautéed veggies, spinach, goats cheese, chopped grilled bacon…steamed broccoli and blue cheese…so many options!
METHOD:
- Grease your quiche tin and cut a circular piece of parchment paper to fit the base.
- Next add all of your dry ingredients into a bowl, combine until evenly mixed.
- Then add all of the wet ingredients and combine thoroughly until a dough consistency forms. I often use a food processor to make my pastry, it takes minutes and it a lot less messy!
- Next roll out your dough onto parchment paper, sprinkling with tapioca or almond flour to stop it sticking. When it’s approx 0.5cm thick, take the circular base of your quiche tin and place on top of the pastry.
- Cut around using a sharp knife. Remove the excess pastry and place to one side.
- Then place one hand on top of the quiche base and the other underneath the parchment paper and flip the pastry over so that you now have a top layer of parchment paper, then your pastry and the circular quiche base underneath.
- Place the base back into the quiche tin and remove the parchment paper.
- Now take your remaining pastry and piece by piece push into the sides of the tin to build the sides of the quiche. Once finished put aside for a moment whilst you prepare your quiche filling.
- Whisk the eggs, cream and seasoning together.
- Place any additional veggies or meat and a handful of grated cheese onto your raw pastry base.
- Then pour on the cream and egg mix.
- Bake for 25-35 minutes (depending on size and depth!) at 165-170 degrees.
- Allow to cool in the fridge for an hour or so before removing from the quiche tin!
Recipe and image courtesy of Primal Living in a Modern World - Recipes and Daily Habits, £24.95 by Pauline Cox.
Use the code bookoffer10 for a £10 discount at sowandarrow.com
Want more simple and nutritious recipes? Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts.
Topics
Recommended by Chloe Gray
Nutrition
Fight off lingering colds with this immune-boosting wonton soup
Nutrition
A calcium-rich halloumi curry recipe to support and strengthen bones
Nutrition
Support your gut with this fibre-filled masala aubergine recipe
Nutrition
This delicious bowl of high-protein dahl will help build muscle (and keep you warm)