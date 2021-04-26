We know what you’re thinking: who has the time and patience to make pastry from scratch? But before you scroll past, know that this no-faff quiche base is much less temperamental than traditional pastry, plus it’s loaded with way more fibre than a ready-to-roll version.

Made from linseed and almonds, this base contains both soluble and insoluble fibre to feed your gut healthy bacteria and aid with digestion. And if it’s a mental boost you’re after, the creamy egg and cheese filling is loaded with nutritious fats, vitamin B and iron to keep your tank full throughout the day. Sure, you can join the queue for an outdoor table at your favourite brunch spot – but we bet that your gut will be happier and healthier with this tasty creation.