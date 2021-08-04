Can’t get enough of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics? These TikTok videos from Team GB’s female athletes provide a behind-the-scenes look at life as an Olympian.
From Emily Campbell’s impressive 283kg lift to Charlotte Worthington’s jaw-dropping 360 backflip, Team GB’s women have treated us to plenty of incredible moments throughout the Tokyo 2020 Olympics so far.
But it’s not just on the competition floor that the athletes have been putting on a show. Over the last month, many of Team GB’s athletes have been using TikTok to document the process of preparing for and competing in the games, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at life as an Olympian.
Whereas previously our insight into the Olympics only went as far as what was shown on TV, social media has given athletes the opportunity to share all aspects of their experience, from what they eat before they compete to their favourite parts of the Olympic village.
It’s a reminder that the incredible women we watch compete on TV are humans, too – and makes their dedication and success even more impressive.
Intrigued? Here are some of the brilliant Team GB athletes we’ve enjoyed watching so far.
Laviai Nielsen
Sprinter Laviai Nielsen has shared plenty of TikToks since she touched down in Tokyo, but this one – about the popular questions she gets asked as an elite sprinter – is one of our favourites.
Imani-Lara Lansiquot
Fellow Team GB sprinter Imani-Lara Lansiquot has also been documenting her experience at the games on TikTok, including collecting her Olympic accreditation and arriving at the hotel.
Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe
Artistic swimmers Kate Shortman and Izzy Thorpe share a joint account where they have documented several key moments from throughout their Olympic journey, including getting dressed up in their Team GB uniform for the opening ceremony.
Sky Brown
As well as taking home a bronze medal and making history as Team GB’s youngest ever Olympian, skateboarder Sky Brown has been giving her fans a taste of what it’s like to explore the Olympic village.
Kimberley Woods
Ever wondered what an Olympic athlete eats on a daily basis? Well, now you don’t have to, thanks to this TikTok from slalom canoeist Kimberley Woods. Take a look through her feed for more behind-the-scenes content, too.
Jazmin Sawyers
It may not be the most exciting part of competing at the Olympics, but this TikTok from long jumper Jazmin Sawyers about all the Covid-19 protocols athletes have to follow is seriously eye-opening.
Polly Swann and Rebecca Edwards
From self-driving buses to free drinks 24/7, this TikTok from rowers Polly Swann and Rebecca Edwards gives fans a glimpse of the inner-workings of life in the Olympic village – and it’s seriously cool.
Mallory Franklin
If you needed a reminder as to why the athletes are in Tokyo in the first place, check out this impressive pre-competition workout clip from slalom canoeist Mallory Franklin.
Hannah Lucy Williams
Sprinter Hannah Lucy Williams has produced loads of brilliant content throughout her time in Tokyo, but this shot of her view walking out into the Olympic stadium is particularly cool.
