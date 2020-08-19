To eat a balanced diet filled with all of the good stuff that we need, we tend to consider our macronutrients (think protein, carbs and fats) and our vitamins, like vitamin C, and minerals, such as iron. However, there are other nutrients that are just as important in our diets, too.

Omega-3 is just one example. Typically associated with fish oil tablets which can leave a nasty taste in your mouth, there’s so much more to the fatty acids than just big chunky supplements. In fact, they are an essential acid for our bodies.

Seeing as it’s so important, we asked consultant dietician Sejal Jacob to explain exactly what it does, why we need it and where we can get it from. This is everything you need to know. What is Omega-3? Omega-3s are made up of the long-chain fatty acids ALA, EPA and DHA. “They are unsaturated fats which are really important for our health and bodily functions,” explains Sejal.

What are the benefits of Omega-3? “The main reason why they are considered beneficial for us is because of our heart,” Sejal explains. “Studies have shown that if we have a consistent intake, it could result in a reduction of cardiovascular disease by at least 10%.” Omega-3 is also beneficial for the brain and eye health. In fact, DHA makes up 40% of the polyunsaturated fats in our brain and 60% of the polyunsaturated fats in our retina, meaning that they are integral to organ functions. It’s also believed that Omega-3s can help reduce inflammation in the body and in turn reduce the risk of disease.

Oily fish is one of the best sources of Omega-3

What are the best sources of Omega-3? The best source of Omega-3 is oily fish, but there are vegetarian and vegan sources too. Some of the best foods to eat for Omega-3 include: Salmon

Mackerel

Sardines

Walnuts

Pumpkin seeds

Linseeds

Edamame beans

Tofu There is no guidelines for how much Omega-3 we should be having, but current NHS guidelines say that we should eat two portions of fish a week, including one serving of oily fish (around 140g). It’s hard to directly compare fish with vegetarian sources, as vegetarian sources tend to be higher in the acid ALA, whereas fish is often higher in the EPA and DHA components of Omega-3.

Who needs to take Omega-3? “As a population, we don’t eat as much Omega-3 as we could, but the average person eating a balanced diet shouldn’t worry about their intake,” says Sejal. There is some research that suggests that those who are pregnant should be mindful of getting enough DHA for the brain development of children, and a study published in the American Heart Association found that those who were at risk of heart disease could benefit from adding in more Omega-3 to their diets. “Any healthy adults or children should be meeting their requirements through diet, rather than taking supplements,” says Sejal. “Supplements are only advised in very rare cases where people are really struggling to meet their dietary requirements.” There are no real tell-tale signs that you need more Omega-3 in your diet, explains Sejal. However, as Omega-3 is so important for eye health, some people with low levels of the fatty acid could experience consistent dry eyes. It can also show up as dry skin and hair, too. If you are worried about not getting enough Omega-3s into your diet or think you might be at risk of low levels, it’s always best to talk to your doctor or a registered dietician.

