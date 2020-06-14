We’d all love to hit a PB for holding plank (the Guinness World Record stands at 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds by the way – yes, our core is screaming at the thought too) but perfecting this stance will also help you to master other exercises that move into this position, such as press-ups or a vinyasa flow.

Practice these three variations to build up your core muscles so you can work your way up to holding plank for longer (but maybe not as long as this guy).