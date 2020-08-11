We asked the experts what to look out for when shopping for probiotics supplements, to help you find the right one for you.

But knowing what to look for is not particularly straightforward. Not only are there different strains, there are also literally billions of these things called colony forming units, otherwise known as a balanced group of bacteria. We’ve put together a list of the key things to keep in mind when researching and shopping for probiotic supplements, to help you navigate the jargon. However, it’s a good idea to speak to your doctor before taking probiotic supplements, especially if there is a specific issue you want to tackle.

You may also like Why is fibre so good for you? Nutritionists explain the benefits of a high-fibre diet

Benefits

Upping your intake of probiotics has been proven to improve symptoms for people living with digestive disorders.

What strains of probiotic to look for

Aishah explains that there are different groups of probiotic strains, the most common being lactobacillus and bifidobacterium. “Within these groups you then have different species and each species has different strains”. She goes on to say that “people turn to probiotics for different reasons, and the strain to look for varies depending on that reason”. For example, if you are having problems with your digestive health, then lactobacillus bacteria is what you need to look out for, while bifidobacterium is the way to go if you want to give your immune system a boost. However, Brielle says that a lot of probiotics supplements “combine more than one strain to provide many health benefits”, rather than just targeting one specific issue. This will likely have a more positive effect on your gut and overall health than a more limited supplement would. Either way, Aishah recommends doing your research or speaking to your doctor “to understand which species of probiotics may be more helpful”.

You may also like What are the benefits of eating chia seeds?

Getting a balanced formula

It’s also important to know that you’re getting a good balance of strains. The thing to look for when you’re trying to find a balanced formula is the number of colony forming units, also called CFU. Basically, according to Aishah, “the bacteria quantity needs to be large enough to form colonies” in order for it to have the desired effect, and different species of probiotics are effective at different levels of CFU. She goes on to explain that “some strains of bacteria require up to 20 million CFU”. With the various mix of species and strains in each probiotic supplement, this means that most supplements will contain between one and ten billion CFU per dose, “which is a safe dose to aim for”. There is research to indicate that higher levels of CFU are safe, but according to Aishah, “this can be expensive and we are not yet sure of exactly how this could impact an individual”. To be sure you’re getting the right balance for you, it’s a good idea to speak to your doctor before taking probiotics.

Natural sources of probiotics

While probiotic supplements can be beneficial, the best way of ensuring you have a healthy balance of gut bacteria is to eat right. Since probiotics are live microorganisms, they are found in fermented foods, with yoghurt being one of the most probiotic-rich foods you can get. Other dairy products such as kefir, which is a fermented milk drink, buttermilk, and some types of cheese are also great to eat if you want to up your intake.

Yoghurt, kefir, buttermilk, and some types of cheese are all great to eat if you want to up your probiotic intake.

There are plenty of plant-based options, too, for if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant. Eating fermented soybean products like tempeh and miso, as well as foods such as pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi, are all good ways of naturally increasing your intake of probiotics and balancing out the bacteria in your stomach.

Follow @StrongWomenUK on Instagram for the latest workouts, delicious recipes and motivation from your favourite fitness experts. Images: Getty