While protein deficiency is relatively rare in the UK, there is still a risk that some people are getting too little of it in their diets. The British Nutrition Foundation recommends that adults get around 0.6g of protein per kilogram of bodyweight, which means that it should make up a pretty sizeable chunk of your diet. It’s also a good idea to vary where you get your protein from, because of the diverse ways in which your body breaks down and uses different types of protein.

We asked holistic nutritionist Cheryl Telfer to give us an insight into the symptoms of protein deficiency, the long-term effects it can have, and tips on how to add more protein into your diet, so you can ensure you’re getting what you need.