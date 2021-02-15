There’s nothing like a cup of coffee and a slice of freshly-baked bread slathered in salty nut butter after a morning workout. In fact, there’s nothing like a warm slice of bread at any time of day. If you’re gluten or yeast-free, want more a nutritious option or just don’t have the time to bake, however, have a go at baking quinoa bread. This recipe is a bingo of nutritional superheroes. Quinoa is a gluten-free pseudo-grain that’s unique in being one of the only plants to contain every essential amino acid (protein). It also contains quercetin, a flavonoid high in inflammation-busting, cancer-averting antioxidants. Oats are full of fibre and slow-release energy, while sunflower seeds are rich in B and E vitamins, as well as phosphorus, magnesium, iron, calcium and potassium. Best of all, this loaf takes about five minutes to prep and an hour to cook before it’s time to dig in. For more plant-based, gut-loving loaves, check out Roz Purcell’s brilliant bready recipes.

This GF, vegan quinoa bread only takes an hour to cook

Ingredients:

2 tbsp milled flaxseeds 6 tbsp water 200g oats (porridge, rolled or jumbo) 1 small-to-medium courgette, grated 5 tbsp cacao powder 5 tbsp maple syrup 3 tbsp coconut oil, melted (plus extra for greasing if you’re not lining the tin with paper) 1 tsp baking powder Pinch of sea salt 80g vegan chocolate chips

Method:

Put the milled flaxseeds and water in a small bowl and stir to combine. Set aside to soak for 15 minutes. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 1lb loaf tin or line with non-stick baking paper. Mill your oats in a food processor or high-speed blender (like a NutriBullet) to a flour consistency. sTip into a large bowl. Add the flax “egg” along with the grated courgette, cacao powder, maple syrup, melted coconut oil, baking powder and salt. Stir to combine then stir in the chocolate chips. Scrape into the prepared tin and gently even out the top. Bake in the preheated oven for 50 minutes. Remove from the tin and allow to cool fully on a wire rack for at least one hour before slicing and diving in. Store the completely cooled bread in an airtight container for up to four days.

Image and recipe courtesy of Roz Purcell and her recipe book, No Fuss Vegan: Everyday Food for Everyone. Top image: Getty.