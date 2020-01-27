Trampoline-based exercise – or rebounding – is a low impact, high intensity sport which offers a whole host of benefits. But what is it? And how can we incorporate it into our everyday exercise regime?

There’s no beating around the bush: sometimes, running can get a bit boring. Of course, there are those people who relish the routine of going for a run every day – and have found it incredibly beneficial for their wellbeing – but for lots of us, mixing up our exercise regime helps to keep us motivated. With all this considered, we’re always on the lookout for new ways of working out and exercising the different areas of our body. So, when we heard all about the wonderful world of rebounding exercise – or trampoline-based fitness, in simpler terms – it’s safe to say we were intrigued.

Not only is rebounding a low-impact sport which offers a wide range of benefits, it’s also really fun – making it that much easier to convince yourself to get moving. Below, we’ve taken a look at what rebounding exercise really is, and the benefits you can expect from getting involved.

What is rebounding?

Rebounding is a high cardio, low impact workout that is performed while jumping on a mini-trampoline. Don’t be mistaken into thinking this exercise is simply a bit of bouncing around – in fact, the trampoline is only there to act as a springy platform for the aerobic exercises you’ll be performing, so the jumping technique will probably feel quite unfamiliar at first compared to how you’d naturally jump.

What are the benefits of rebounding?

Rebounding isn’t just a fun way to work out – it also offers a load of great benefits. First of all, the springy, shock-absorbent nature of the trampoline’s surface means that rebounding is a great low impact sport, meaning the impact on your body’s joints is minimal, especially compared to high-impact sports like running.

Studies have also found that rebounding can help promote balance, agility and coordination

According to a 1980 study from NASA, rebounding is also more effective in building bone and muscle mass than running. The research, which looked at how different forms of exercise help astronauts regain loss bone and muscle mass after time in space, found that rebounding increases oxygen uptake more than running does due to the increased g-force, and benefits the body on a cellular level at a greater rate than other methods of exercising. Studies have also found that rebounding can help promote balance, agility and coordination.

How can I get involved?

There are lots of different ways to get involved in trampoline-based exercise, depending on what suits you. Organisations such as Bounce offer fun, inclusive classes that make rebounding exercise more of a social activity. Their high intensity, dance-choreographed classes – which are attended by 40,000 people every month – are perfect for a beginner looking to catch the bouncing bug.

However, if you don’t feel like the classes are for you, you could always grab your own rebounding trampoline and work out from the comfort of your own home. Prices on Amazon range from £29.99 for a basic trampoline to £70+ for a more high-tech model.

