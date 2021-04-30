Craving a sweet kick to get you through the day? Try this vegan strawberry ‘cheesecake’ energy ball recipe, which needs only four ingredients.
Vegan strawberry ‘cheesecake’ energy balls
Tasty snacks are one of the best things about life - and working from home. We may not be at the office right now, but our desk snacking shows no signs of slowing. But know this: your biscuit jar is probably sick of the sight of you.
If chilli truffles are a bit too fiery or you’re not a fan of Snickers-like protein bars, why not munch on these homemade vegan protein balls for a healthy and tasty alternative, ? Made from gooey, sweet dates for slow release energy and brain boosting anti-inflammatories, they’re the sweet kick getting us through our afternoon slumps.
Plus, they’re incredibly quick and easy to make. Bye bye biscuit tin.
Ingredients:
150g (1 cup) pitted Medjool dates
130g (1 cup) raw cashew nuts
75g (3/4 cup) hulled strawberries
200g (2 cups) ground almonds
Optional: shredded coconut or freeze-dried strawberries (crushed) to decorate
Makes around 12 balls
How to make energy balls:
1. Whizz the dates, cashews and strawberries in a food processor until they form a thick paste.
2. Pour into a mixing bowl and stir in the ground almonds until well mixed.
3. Roll the mixture into about 12 balls and place in the fridge for an hour to firm up. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days, or freeze for up to 2 months.
4. Roll in shredded coconut or crushed freeze-fried strawberries before serving, if using.
Recipe courtesy of Vegan Treats: Easy vegan bites & bakes by Emma Hollingsworth (Kyle Books)
Image: Jen Rich
Meriam Ahari
Meriam Ahari is a health and fitness writer who loves trying new vegan recipes, going on long walks (especially hiking with her dog) and finds motivation to workout whenever she puts on stylish activewear.
