Tasty snacks are one of the best things about life - and working from home. We may not be at the office right now, but our desk snacking shows no signs of slowing. But know this: your biscuit jar is probably sick of the sight of you.

If chilli truffles are a bit too fiery or you’re not a fan of Snickers-like protein bars, why not munch on these homemade vegan protein balls for a healthy and tasty alternative, ? Made from gooey, sweet dates for slow release energy and brain boosting anti-inflammatories, they’re the sweet kick getting us through our afternoon slumps.