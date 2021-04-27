I’ve spent the past year relying on baggy pyjama T-shirts and WFH sweats, rather than quality activewear, when exercising. Sure, I’ve still had a decent workout, but it hasn’t felt quite as satisfying. Which is why Reformation’s Ivy Ecostretch collection was exactly what I needed to feel motivated again. The brand claims that this sports top and leggings is designed for low-impact training and made of eco-friendly materials. Sounds ideal to me!

I don’t usually feel comfortable walking around in just a sports bra, but this one has a slightly longer length for more coverage. Plus, the wide straps and double-layered bodice provide additional support. While it isn’t the most supportive top in the world – the brand does specify that it’s best for low-impact activities – it was perfect for yoga, weight training and even under a hoodie during my daily walks. As for the leggings, I often struggle with the waistband rolling down as I move about – but not with these. The high waist sits comfortably around my midsection and stays there through every squat, burpee and downward dog.

The fabric is made of 87% Repreve polyester that’s sourced from recycled plastic bottles, keeping in line with the brand’s commitment to sustainability. And can we please take a minute to admire the gorgeous shade of sky blue that makes me feel good even before my post-workout endorphin rush arrives? I’m sold.