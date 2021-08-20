On Sunday 29 August, from 9am-12pm, we’ll be teaming up with fitness brand On to stage Remix Your Workout – a virtual event streaming on our MyStylist platform designed to help you shake up your regime with some new fitness inspo.

Timed to celebrate the launch of On’s new Cloud X Shift shoe, which has been tailor-made to adapt to a whole host of different workouts, the event will feature a number of different sessions, from HIIT to sound yoga, all of which have been chosen to shake you out of your fitness rut. What’s better, the event is totally free.

Event details

Date: Sunday 29 August

Time: 9am-12pm

Location: Online

How to book: Tickets are absolutely free – to get yours, just follow the steps below: