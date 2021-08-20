If, like us, you’re growing tired of the same monotonous jog around the local common, we’ve got the perfect event for you.
On Sunday 29 August, from 9am-12pm, we’ll be teaming up with fitness brand On to stage Remix Your Workout – a virtual event streaming on our MyStylist platform designed to help you shake up your regime with some new fitness inspo.
Timed to celebrate the launch of On’s new Cloud X Shift shoe, which has been tailor-made to adapt to a whole host of different workouts, the event will feature a number of different sessions, from HIIT to sound yoga, all of which have been chosen to shake you out of your fitness rut. What’s better, the event is totally free.
Event details
Date: Sunday 29 August
Time: 9am-12pm
Location: Online
How to book: Tickets are absolutely free – to get yours, just follow the steps below:
- Hit the button below to login or sign up to MyStylist
- Head to My Events from your account and scroll down to the Remix Your Workout event
- Click “redeem” and enter the code REMIX
You’ll then be sent a link to join the event. Watch live or on demand.
Remix Your Workout: the line-up
9am: HIIT with Mia
Get your day off to a blood-pumping start by joining Mia for a bodyweight HIIT class designed to work out legs, bums, tums and arms. Prepare to test your footwork with a series of boxing / combat-style segments with plenty of punching and kicking action to help you build up a sweat.
9.45am: Pilates/Barre with Chiara
Chiara is FLY LDN’s head of pilates and barre, and will be leading this workout combining the grace and technique of ballet with the cardio benefits of high intensity interval training. Expect a fun, balletic workout with plenty of burn.
10.30am: Strength Training for Runners with Janine
Getting better at running is about so much more than jogging every day. PT Janine George will show you how to build stronger muscles through strength training to help with pace, power and resilience.
11.15am: We Are Boogie Sound Yoga with Keri
A yoga class with a difference, blending invigorating vinyasa flow yoga with music and sound. Yogi Keri will lead you through an immersive experience guaranteed to revive the senses and leave you with a natural high.
Book your ticket now to Stylist x On: Remix Your Workout by logging in or signing up to MyStylist, going to My Events and redeeming a free ticket with voucher code REMIX.