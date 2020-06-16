When it comes to lower body training , compound moves are the best way to build muscle . Up there with the classic muscle building exercises, such as squats and deadlifts , are lunges . They’re one of the most versatile moves and can be done statically, walking, rear foot elevated, in a deficit… the list goes on.

“Lunges are an absolutely amazing functional exercise, because it directly mimics what you do when walking and running,” explains Emma Obayuvana, Strong Women ambassador. “Adding weight to them will help you build muscle and strength, but they can be done just with bodyweight too.”

One of the best variations of lunging is the reverse lunge – done by stepping one foot backwards instead of treading forwards. While it might sound like a tricky move, it’s actually suitable for almost everyone to do.

What are the benefits of reverse lunges?

Reverse lunges put less impact on the joints than other variations of lunging and squatting, which means that they’re a bit easier on people who have knee or hip pain (but of course, check with a fitness trainer or doctor before working out if you’re injured).

That doesn’t mean they’re the easy way out: according to a study presented at International Conference of Biomechanics in Sport, reverse lunges had the biggest effect on glute and quad development. That means more muscle building from just one exercise in both the anterior and posterior muscles in the lower body – which sounds like a great trade off to us.

Becoming stronger with your reverse lunges will also help you in other sports, according to Emma: “The movement translates into your performance when it comes to running by mimicking the direct body mechanics and muscles during as you drive that reverse leg back up to standing.”