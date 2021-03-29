You might think that having well-developed arms is the foundation to building a stronger upper body but the shoulders and upper back play a huge role in how strong we feel and look. The overhead press is the perfect move for building deltoid muscle around the shoulder caps, and working the traps in the upper back that can be otherwise hard to reach. Remember, it’s virtually impossible to build “bulk” in these areas as a woman – think more J.Lo than AJ when it comes to toning upper body muscles.

So, what exactly is an overhead press and what muscles does it work?

An overhead press is simple. It involves standing and pressing a pair of dumbbells directly over your head. It’s great for the following reasons: