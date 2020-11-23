There is no such thing as too much activewear for fitness lovers. That’s because it’s never just worn for the hour they’re in the gym or the 30 minutes they spend jogging, but it also serves as their go-to outfit for working from home, cosy nights in and lunch dates with friends.

But that doesn’t mean performance is less important. In fact, it means that your gym-going friends need more comfort and support than ever. And finding a sports bra that holds everything in place during burpees, yet also has enough room to allow for proper flows in yoga and is comfortable enough to wear through back-to-back Zoom calls is no mean feat.