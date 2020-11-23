Looking for the perfect piece of gym kit to gift your exercise-loving friends and family? This activewear selection is perfect for runners, yogi’s and weight lifters.
There is no such thing as too much activewear for fitness lovers. That’s because it’s never just worn for the hour they’re in the gym or the 30 minutes they spend jogging, but it also serves as their go-to outfit for working from home, cosy nights in and lunch dates with friends.
But that doesn’t mean performance is less important. In fact, it means that your gym-going friends need more comfort and support than ever. And finding a sports bra that holds everything in place during burpees, yet also has enough room to allow for proper flows in yoga and is comfortable enough to wear through back-to-back Zoom calls is no mean feat.
That’s not to even mention finding leggings that stay up and stay opaque during squats but aren’t breath-restricting. You’ll want materials that are soft but sweat-wicking, comfortable but with a compression-fit, and stylish but functional.
Sound like a tough ask? Don’t worry, we’ve found the items that your active friends really want to receive. And trust us, they’ll be wearing them on repeat.
Lululemon Align Pants
Lulu’s are a classic for a reason: buttery soft material, a super high waistband and amazing stretch. It’s guaranteed that your giftee will have been pining for some.
Girlfriend Collective Mulberry Set
The sustainable and inclusive Girlfriend Collective has just re-launched their UK delivery service in time for Christmas. Take your pick of the huge colour range their classic compressive leggings, but we love this mulberry shade for a subtly festive present.
Shop Girlfriend Collective Compressive High Rise Leggings, £51.51
Brooks Levitate 4 Trainers
A good pair of trainers if the perfect present for runners. These super springy shoes are lightweight for extra energy in each step – perfect for a dose of January motivation.
Fabletics Macrame Sculptknit Top
Spice up your friend’s winter workouts with this beautiful knitted top. It’s sculpted for comfort during yoga but stretchy enough for HIIT, and with strategic ventilation for cold-weather runs.
Rebbok Nano X Shoes
If you have a CrossFit fan or weight lifting lover on your ‘to buy for’ list, look no further than these shoes. The classic wide-soled style is dressed up with a meshed upper and pink detailing for the perfectly pretty gift.
Nimble Polka Dot Set
Nimble has recycled over one million plastic bottles to create high-performance activewear, like this polka dot pattern kit. Any gym lover will love this sustainable and supportive set to get through home workouts this winter and warm runs come summer.
Shop Nimble Polka Dot Long Line Bra, £65
Sweaty Betty Yoga Top
This super-soft top is the perfect gift for cosy season, to go from rest days to yoga in ultimate comfort.
Brooks Dare Bra
There’s no better feeling than wearing a sports bra that works. This Brooks bra is designed to hold runners in during high-intensity workouts, so you can be sure you’re giving the gift of support.
Adidas Ultraboost 20 Trainers
A best seller for a reason, Ultraboost’s are designed for runs that take your loved one anywhere, from country fields to city streets. We also think they look pretty good for socially distanced Christmas walks.
Nike Printed Sweatshirt
A Nike sweatshirt is a staple in any activewear-containing wardrobe, but this retro-style jumper is a bit more unique for stylish friends to wear during warm-ups and supermarket runs.
Varley Leopard Set
You can’t really go wrong with this dark leopard print hue, found on this practically high-necked sports bra and high-waisted leggings with seams specialised for comfort.
Adidas COLD.RDY Leggings
For the giftee who won’t let the weather stop their workouts, these Adidas leggings are a great buy. Featuring fabric that’s so cosy it feels like a warm hug to keep comfortable during January miles.