Activewear gift guide: the best gym leggings, sports bras and trainers to gift

Looking for the perfect piece of gym kit to gift your exercise-loving friends and family? This activewear selection is perfect for runners, yogi’s and weight lifters. 

There is no such thing as too much activewear for fitness lovers. That’s because it’s never just worn for the hour they’re in the gym or the 30 minutes they spend jogging, but it also serves as their go-to outfit for working from home, cosy nights in and lunch dates with friends.

But that doesn’t mean performance is less important. In fact, it means that your gym-going friends need more comfort and support than ever. And finding a sports bra that holds everything in place during burpees, yet also has enough room to allow for proper flows in yoga and is comfortable enough to wear through back-to-back Zoom calls is no mean feat. 

That’s not to even mention finding leggings that stay up and stay opaque during squats but aren’t breath-restricting. You’ll want materials that are soft but sweat-wicking, comfortable but with a compression-fit, and stylish but functional. 

Sound like a tough ask? Don’t worry, we’ve found the items that your active friends really want to receive. And trust us, they’ll be wearing them on repeat.

  • Fabletics Macrame Sculptknit Top

    Spice up your friend’s winter workouts with this beautiful knitted top. It’s sculpted for comfort during yoga but stretchy enough for HIIT, and with strategic ventilation for cold-weather runs.

    Shop Fabletics Macrame Sculptknit Top, £64

  • Rebbok Nano X Shoes

    If you have a CrossFit fan or weight lifting lover on your ‘to buy for’ list, look no further than these shoes. The classic wide-soled style is dressed up with a meshed upper and pink detailing for the perfectly pretty gift.

    Shop Reebok Nano X Weight Lifting Shoes, £109.95

  • Nimble Polka Dot Set

    Nimble has recycled over one million plastic bottles to create high-performance activewear, like this polka dot pattern kit. Any gym lover will love this sustainable and supportive set to get through home workouts this winter and warm runs come summer.

    Shop Nimble Polka Dot Long Line Bra, £65

    Shop Nimble Polka Dot Bike Shorts, £55

  • Sweaty Betty Yoga Top

    This super-soft top is the perfect gift for cosy season, to go from rest days to yoga in ultimate comfort. 

    Shop Sweaty Betty Yoga Top, £55

  • Brooks Dare Bra

    There’s no better feeling than wearing a sports bra that works. This Brooks bra is designed to hold runners in during high-intensity workouts, so you can be sure you’re giving the gift of support. 

    Shop Brooks Dare Bra, £50

  • Adidas Ultraboost 20 Trainers

    A best seller for a reason, Ultraboost’s are designed for runs that take your loved one anywhere, from country fields to city streets. We also think they look pretty good for socially distanced Christmas walks. 

    Adidas Ultraboost 20, £159.95

  • Nike Printed Sweatshirt

    A Nike sweatshirt is a staple in any activewear-containing wardrobe, but this retro-style jumper is a bit more unique for stylish friends to wear during warm-ups and supermarket runs. 

    Shop Nike Lilac Printed Sweatshirt, £60

  • Varley Leopard Set

    You can’t really go wrong with this dark leopard print hue, found on this practically high-necked sports bra and high-waisted leggings with seams specialised for comfort. 

    Shop Varley Tort Bra, £54

    Shop Varley Luna Leggings, £87

  • Adidas COLD.RDY Leggings

    For the giftee who won’t let the weather stop their workouts, these Adidas leggings are a great buy. Featuring fabric that’s so cosy it feels like a warm hug to keep comfortable during January miles.

    Shop Adidas COLD.RDY Leggings, £62.95

