The gyms may have been closed for most of the year, but gym wear has by no means been retired. In fact, people have spent more time in it than ever – and not just because everyone was doing home workouts to support their creaking bodies and their mental health. We’ve also been wearing it for working from home, nipping to the shops and watching copious amounts of Netflix, ditching our waistbands and curating wardrobes that puts comfort first. In John Lewis alone, loungewear and legging sales are up by 1,303%.

Not only are elasticated items seeing us through hours sat at our desks, but slouchy jumpers are keeping us warm while we stretch before home workouts and are perfect for layering up throughout the day so you can put off switching the heating on.