Activewear and loungewear that will support you through home workouts and keep you cosy for the rest of your day. 

The gyms may have been closed for most of the year, but gym wear has by no means been retired. In fact, people have spent more time in it than ever – and not just because everyone was doing home workouts to support their creaking bodies and their mental health. We’ve also been wearing it for working from home, nipping to the shops and watching copious amounts of Netflix, ditching our waistbands and curating wardrobes that puts comfort first. In John Lewis alone, loungewear and legging sales are up by 1,303%. 

Not only are elasticated items seeing us through hours sat at our desks, but slouchy jumpers are keeping us warm while we stretch before home workouts and are perfect for layering up throughout the day so you can put off switching the heating on. 

And with the new restrictions in place meaning we’re looking set to spend more time inside than planned, now is the perfect time to stock up on cosy activewear. Here are the best pieces to shop if you need activewear that will deliver performance and comfort. 

  • Girlfriend Collective Classic Jogger

    Just when you thought Girlfriend Collective couldn’t do anything to improve their collection of sustainable, inclusive workout clothes, they go and release loungewear. These recycled cotton joggers include a drawstring waistband and elasticated ankle cuff to make them just as cosy or loose as you like. 

    Shop Girlfriend Collective Classic Jogger, £58

  • H&M Seamless Sports Bra

    The go-to high street sports collection is a favourite for a reason: it’s just so damn comfortable. This bra is no exception and while it may not get you through home HIIT sessions it will support you through yoga and be infinitely comfier than whatever clasped bra you’ve been wearing during lockdown. 

    Shop H&M Seamless Sports Bra, £9.99

  • Sweaty Betty Thermodynamic Leggings

    Three words: fleece backed leggings. Not only does the cosy, thermoregulating material feel delightful against your skin, but it will get you from desk to post-work run without the need to add extra layers. 

    Shop Sweaty Betty Thermodynamic Leggings, £95

  • Cos Cotton Hoodie

    Another fleece-lined piece that is sophisticated enough to get you through virtual meetings but cosy enough for winter walks. Goodbye to restrictive hems, as this split side detail makes movement easy and comfortable. 

    Shop Cos Cotton Hoodie, £55

  • Mango Knitted Leggings

    These fitted trousers are made from stretchy cotton to get you through a midday stretch when working from home. Pair with the matching vest top and fluffy slippers for the rest of the day sat down. 

    Mango Knit Trousers, £49.99

  • Varley Albata Crop Sweat

    A crop sweatshirt is the perfect option for staying home – no excess fabric annoying you during your workout and keeping you toasty when paired with high-waisted leggings or joggers. This ribbed Varley sweatshirt ticks all of those boxes and is perfectly oversized for a boxy fit. 

    Shop Varley Albata Crop Sweat, £78

  • Arket Seamless Leggings

    Seamless is always best when it comes to comfortable leggings. This stretchy and breathable pair won’t rub or dig in, but will offer enough support for when you fancy a sweaty home session.

    Shop Arket Seamless Leggings, £35

  • Fabletics Emilia Sculptknit Long Sleeve Top

    This top may be on the more compressive side, but the super-stretch seamless fabric makes the fitted style easy to wear all day. And when you do throw it on for a cold weather run, you can be sure that it will wick sweat with strategically placed ventilation. 

    Shop Fabletics Emilia Sculpknit Top, £64

