Athleisure, aka the gym clothes you wear outside of your workout class, has been big for years. Lockdown only further compounded our desire to live in leggings, whether working from home, on walks or doing workouts. Brands clocked on pretty quickly, and today, you’d be hard-pressed to find a retailer that doesn’t stock activewear.

That’s great if you are looking for choice (although the fitness world desperately needs to up its inclusivity credentials). But for those who actually want to work out in the stuff, it can be overwhelming. How do you decide between the millions of results that come up when you search for black leggings?