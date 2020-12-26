Christmas dinners have been consumed, presents exchanged with the nearest and dearest, and Zoom calls had with those we couldn’t spend this year’s big day with. While this does sadly mean that the countdown to dismantling our Christmas decorations is now well and truly on, it also means that this year’s Boxing Day sales are, too.

The Boxing Day sales are a great opportunity to stock up on all of the essentials you didn’t want to buy when you were deep in the throes of your Christmas shopping, from skincare products to wardrobe staples.