Christmas day has come and gone, which can only mean one thing: the Boxing Day sales are here! Shop sports accessories and sustainable gym kit with our round-up of this year’s best activewear sales.

Christmas dinners have been consumed, presents exchanged with the nearest and dearest, and Zoom calls had with those we couldn’t spend this year’s big day with. While this does sadly mean that the countdown to dismantling our Christmas decorations is now well and truly on, it also means that this year’s Boxing Day sales are, too.

The Boxing Day sales are a great opportunity to stock up on all of the essentials you didn’t want to buy when you were deep in the throes of your Christmas shopping, from skincare products to wardrobe staples.

Particularly if you’re planning on setting a fitness-based New Year’s resolution, whether that be to walk more regularly, lift heavier or run further, these sales are a great way to pack out your gym bag at a bargain price. 

We’ve rounded up some of the best Boxing Day activewear sales that are on now, from sustainable brands to big names, to help you get a great deal on your new favourite fitness attire. 

  • Adidas

    Adicolour 3D Trefoil Half-zip Hoodie in red
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Adidas

    One of the biggest names in the activewear game, Adidas is offering up to 50% off in their Boxing Day sale. Whether you want some high performance gym gear or a super comfy hoodie for your busy days working from home, you can count on Adidas to have something stylish to suit your tastes, complete with their iconic trefoil logo.

    Shop Adicolour 3D Trefoil Half-zip Hoodie in red, £24.98 (previously £49.95)

    BUY NOW

  • Silou

    Silou pixie leggings in olive
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Silou

    Luxury brand Silou is offering up to 40% off its thoughtfully designed Pilates, barre and running activewear. Founded back in 2016, their functional and feminine designs look great and are kind to the planet, too.

    These olive Pixie leggings are super flattering and would pair perfectly with one of Silou’s crop tops or sports bras.

    Shop Silou Pixie Leggings in olive, £83.40 (previously £139)

    BUY NOW

  • Yogamatters

    Yogamatters Eco Travel Yoga Mat
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Yogamatters

    Maybe the stress of 2020 has you pledging to do more yoga classes in the new year, and if that’s the case then the Yogamatters up to 25% off sale is the ideal way to stock up on everything from yoga mats to vests, leggings and even yoga belts and bolsters.

    Their travel mats are super light and thin, making them ideal for people with a smaller kit bag or who don’t have much storage space at home. They are also made from eco-friendly materials, and are recyclable and biodegradable.

    Shop Yogamatters Eco Travel Yoga Mat, £26.25 (previously £35)

    BUY NOW

  • Lorna Jane

    Lorna Jane Sports Bra in python print
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Lorna Jane

    The Lorna Jane ethos is all about helping you to live and love an active lifestyle, with activewear that is functional, fashionable and sustainable. This python sports bra is a case in point, coming equipped with adjustable straps and fabric that ensures maximum coverage, always. It’s 25% at the moment, too – as is everything else on their site.

    Shop Lorna Jane Sports Bra in python print, £45 (previously £60)

    BUY NOW

  • ECHT

    ECHT Range Top in teal
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: ECHT

    If you want to stock up on high quality staples, ECHT offers all the shorts, leggings and sports tops you could possibly want, all in a range of colours. It’s a good time to do it, too, because during their Boxing Day sale they are offering up to 60% off almost everything, including their ECHT Range top that comes in a variety of colours.

    Shop ECHT Range Top in teal, £21 (previously £26)

    BUY NOW

  • Nike

    Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Trainers
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Nike

    For great quality trainers, look no further than Nike, the giants of the footwear world. Offering up to 50% off in the sales this year, it’s the perfect time to get those expensive running trainers that you’ve been putting off buying. Their Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit trainers are a great choice, as they’re super lightweight and designed to help you perform at your best while avoiding injury.

    Shop Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit Trainers, £83.97 (previously £139.95)

    BUY NOW

  • Lululemon

    Lululemon Back To Life Sports Bottle in ink blue
    Best Boxing Day activewear sales: Lululemon

    Lululemon is all the rage these days, offering a wide selection of great looking, comfortable activewear and functional accessories. Their “We Made Too Much” sale is currently live, giving you the best deals on the products they made too many of this year, with some products on their site better than half price.

    Their Back To Life Sports Bottle is insulated, leak-proof, and hardy, too. Its non-slip coating and sturdy design make it ideal for those wanting a great looking water bottle that won’t dent or break easily.

    Shop Lululemon Back To Life Sports Bottle in ink blue, £29 (previously £38) 

    BUY NOW

