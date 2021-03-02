I know one person who dislikes leggings. She’s Italian and grew up playing volleyball in the Milanese heat, so anything that’s longer than a hot pant that tightly hugs her legs feels a little alien to her. Other than this one anomaly, every gym-goer, runner, cyclist or yogi I know has been wedded to the comfort and durability of leggings for years.

However, never has there been a time when a piece of clothing has been more embraced worldwide. Thanks to lockdown, leggings have gone from being reserved for Soul Cycle and yoga to a wardrobe staple for almost every woman. The past year has meant that we’ve all been running, HIITing and stretching more than ever before. Even those who usually turn their nose up at exercise have been getting in on the action in a bid to get rid of back pain and fill their long, arduous days.