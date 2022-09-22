Ask most runners and they’ll tell you that the most important thing they own is their fitness tracker (and their Strava membership). We want to track our weekly, monthly and yearly miles, our speed, recovery and improvement. It’s not just runners either: plenty of women find aiming to do 10,000 steps a day is a great goal for increasing movement and reaping the mental health benefits of walking.

Tracking fitness (in moderation, of course) is incredibly useful. It helps us to set realistic goals, stay motivated and achieve what we set out to do. And having a reliable, stylish tracker is the first step. You want something that you’re going to be able to wear every day, goes with most outfits and has the kinds of features that are relevant to your lifestyle. It’s no good having a watch designed for scuba diving and ultra-marathons if it doesn’t have a menstrual cycle feature.