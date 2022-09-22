Looking for a new fitness tracker to stick on your Christmas wish list? Want extra motivation to move? Check out these stylish yet accurate workout buddies.
Ask most runners and they’ll tell you that the most important thing they own is their fitness tracker (and their Strava membership). We want to track our weekly, monthly and yearly miles, our speed, recovery and improvement. It’s not just runners either: plenty of women find aiming to do 10,000 steps a day is a great goal for increasing movement and reaping the mental health benefits of walking.
Tracking fitness (in moderation, of course) is incredibly useful. It helps us to set realistic goals, stay motivated and achieve what we set out to do. And having a reliable, stylish tracker is the first step. You want something that you’re going to be able to wear every day, goes with most outfits and has the kinds of features that are relevant to your lifestyle. It’s no good having a watch designed for scuba diving and ultra-marathons if it doesn’t have a menstrual cycle feature.
With that in mind, here’s our list of the best new fitness trackers for women. Whether you’re a lunchtime walker, marathoner, regular gym-goer or you’re at the very start of your fitness journey, you’ll find something to help you reach your goals.
Apple Watch Series 8
The latest Apple Watch drop is all about health. We’re talking improved period predictions based on wrist temperature, REM, deep and core sleep tracking, the ability to take an ECG and a medication reminder feature.
From a fitness perspective, it also offers zone training and customisable workouts. And, coming soon, you’ll be able to set your watch to compare race times against previous events.
Garmin Venu Sq 22
Garmin really is moving towards a more holistic way of exercising – giving us more information on our energy, cycles and sleep patterns. As well as cutting-edge fitness tracking technology (there’s a reason so many runners and cyclists wear Garmin), the Venu Sq 22 also has a new Health Snapshot feature: in just two minutes, it records your key stats including heart rate, stress and respiration before logging a report on the app.
Oh, and this watch also has hydration reminders built in – handy if you’re hopeless at refuelling post-workout.
FitBit Sense 2
Ever wake up planning to exercise only to find you just don’t have the energy? Perhaps you force yourself to do it anyway or maybe you lie in bed feeling guilty about ‘giving in’ to your feelings. The new Fitbit Sense 2’s daily readiness score tells you how well rested you are for exercise, which could help you to move more intuitively.
This watch is big on stress tracking, boasting a stress management score, breathing sessions, stress notifications and more.
Oura Ring Generation 3
Don’t like wearing watches? No problem. The Oura ring measure signals from your fingers to measure heart rate, menstrual cycles and sleep, while its app is packed with guided meditations, audio sessions and more.
New features include personalised activity goals, calorie opt-out, heart rate insights and restorative time tracking.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
The big draw here is just how fast it takes to charge the Galaxy 5. It takes 30 minutes to go from 0% to 45% charge (useful if you’re running low ahead of a long run).
If sleep is one of your goals, this Samsung model also aims to help you understand how you slumber via eight animal symbols – representing your sleep type.
Huawei Watch Fit New
Great value for money, this model has a 10-day battery life – useful if you’re working out using the workout video function. It offers 12 types of quick workouts, including things like exercise at work and full-body stretch, as well as 44 how-to demonstrations. Who needs a PT when you have one on your wrist?
Polar Ignite 2
With over 130 sports to choose from, you’d be hard-pressed to not find something to track on the Ignite 2. Heck, you can even track windsurfing.
If you’re planning to exercise in remote areas (say, going for morning runs on holiday in far-flung villages), then Polar boasts the best positioning experience with its GPS. No more missing maps on Strava!
Images: courtesy of brands
Miranda Larbi
Miranda Larbi is the editor of Strong Women and Strong Women Training Club. A qualified personal trainer and vegan runner, she can usually be found training for the next marathon, seeking out vegan treats or cycling across London on a pond-green Tokyo bike.