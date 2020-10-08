Foam rollers are great for pre- and post-workout recovery, but it can be easy to get lost looking for the perfect one. So we’ve rounded up eight of the best, to help you find the right roller for your needs.
It seems as though just about everyone is foam rolling these days – and for good reason! Affordable, portable, and simple-to-use, foam rollers are an easy way to squeeze in some physical therapy between our hectic days at our desk jobs and workouts at recently reopened gyms.
Also known as self-myofascial release, foam rolling allows you to put pressure on tight muscles and knots, and slowly and carefully massage them by moving them over the roller. This can help to ease muscle pain, prevent the onset of injury due to tight or inflamed muscles, and improve your range of motion. We took a more in-depth look at what foam rolling is and how to do it, and you should definitely check it out.
But there are so many foam rollers to choose from, which can make it difficult to find the one that best suits your needs. So we’ve rounded up some of the best rollers out there, some smooth, some textured, some sustainable, to help you make an informed decision on which one is right for you.
Addaday Nonagon
A great all-rounder for beginners, the Addaday Nonagon is a durable foam roller with a solid core, designed for rolling out muscles in the upper and lower body alike. The textured, nine-sided surface is great for targeting those larger muscles, but it is also very effective at easing the smaller muscles, too.
PhysioWorld Foam Roller
Smooth rollers are also good options for beginners, because their even surface provides a less intense rolling experience than their textured counterparts. This PhysioWorld foam roller is ideal for those who don’t want to apply too much pressure to their muscles before and after their workouts, but it is also made of strong enough stuff that you’ll get an effective massage each time you use it.
PhysioWorld Foam Roller, £22.99
Casall Bamboo Tube Roll
If you’re in the market for a sustainable foam roller, then look no further than the Casall Bamboo Tube Roll. Made with 25% bamboo and rice husks and produced using renewable energy sources, this roller is a great choice for the eco-conscious gym-goer. Not only that: it’s effective as well, with a surface designed to massage each muscle group, and alleviate pain and tightness across the body.
Lululemon Double Roller
Lululemon’s Double Roller is two-in-one, with a harder, deep-ridged roller that slots inside a softer, textured one. The inside roller is designed for working out the knottier parts of your body, while the outside casing is specifically for use on your arms and legs. So, if you have different needs depending on which part of your body you’re rolling, this roller is a perfect and easily portable option. It’s easy on the eye too, complete with a stylish marbled design.
Nike Recovery Foam Roller
The Nike Recovery Foam Roller is durable and lightweight, making it ideal for those who want something simple but effective. Made with hard-wearing, quality foam and complete with a hollow core, Nike’s roller is perfect for slipping in your gym bag for less intensive pre- and post-workout recovery.
Yoga-Mad Vari Massage Foam Roller
If you want to be able to vary your massage because, for example, you have super tight quads but only need a small amount of pressure to roll out your back, then the Yoga-Mad Vari Massage Foam Roller might just be for you. Versatile and hard-wearing, this roller has a range of patterns across its surface, making it adaptable to the individual needs of the user.
Sweaty Betty Foam Roller
Sweaty Betty’s offering is great for those who work out after long days sat hunched over laptops. Made with high quality foam and great for easing out the muscles of the back and hamstrings, this is an attractive, durable, easy-to-use foam roller that won’t break the bank.
JAXJOX Foam RollerConnect
The JAXJOX Foam RollerConnect is a more high-tech option, that allows you to track your recovery, match your massage to your workout, and includes different vibration settings, giving you a massage that is tailored specifically to your needs. This is perhaps one for the more dedicated foam rollers amongst us, on offer at a higher price point and designed with those who hit the gym hard in mind.
