It seems as though just about everyone is foam rolling these days – and for good reason! Affordable, portable, and simple-to-use, foam rollers are an easy way to squeeze in some physical therapy between our hectic days at our desk jobs and workouts at recently reopened gyms.

Also known as self-myofascial release, foam rolling allows you to put pressure on tight muscles and knots, and slowly and carefully massage them by moving them over the roller. This can help to ease muscle pain, prevent the onset of injury due to tight or inflamed muscles, and improve your range of motion. We took a more in-depth look at what foam rolling is and how to do it, and you should definitely check it out.