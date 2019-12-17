“I am getting more and more like Mr T every day,” says Stylist guest editor Claudia Winkleman, “layering lots of heavy, gold jewellery is my new thing. I think we all need some Mr T from time to time.”

Here, we round up 29 pieces of gold jewellery, to help you make a dent in your Christmas shopping, add the finishing touches to your party season outfits, and send a few final hints, all in one place.