Shop this week’s Style List and drip in gold. More is more.
“I am getting more and more like Mr T every day,” says Stylist guest editor Claudia Winkleman, “layering lots of heavy, gold jewellery is my new thing. I think we all need some Mr T from time to time.”
Here, we round up 29 pieces of gold jewellery, to help you make a dent in your Christmas shopping, add the finishing touches to your party season outfits, and send a few final hints, all in one place.
LETTERS OF NOTE
Channel the style icon of the season (JLo, that is) in these Fendi logo earrings.
£430, fendi.com
DIVINE RIGHT
Inspired by Dante, Alighieri’s The Lost Dreamer ring adds a magical quality.
£280, alighieri.co.uk
STAND OUT
As much as we love layered necklaces, sometimes a single piece is all you need.
£160, amandawakeley.com
IN THE LOOP
You don’t need coloured stones to add drama to a look, simply try these chunky drop earrings.
£9.99, reserved.com
DOUBLE UP
Wear this curved ring on your index finger then stack other chunky rings around it.
£25, cosstores.com
HISTORY CLASS
Fans of Greek mythology will love Versace’s Medusa pendant earrings.
£250, versace.com
HEAR ME ROAR
Foundrae’s signet ring uses a lion to symbolise strength, dignity and self-confidence.
£2,318, foundrae.com
SAY MY NAME
Personalise your jewellery with an initial tag necklace from By Pariah.
£230, bypariah.com
MEGA MOMENT
Worn with a white T-shirt, blazer and jeans, Free People’s mega chain gives French girl cool.
£32, freepeople.com
SMOOTH SAILING
Mix and match textures by pairing Weekday’s ripple-effect ring with smooth stacking rings.
£7, www.weekday.com
GUIDING LIGHTS
These star detail hoop earrings make day-to-day accessorising a dream.
£25, topshop.com
GOLD STANDARD
Show off Julie de Libran’s antiqued metal choker with a wide-neck top.
£320, matchesfashion.com
KEY PIECE
Inspired by modern goddesses, this lock necklace encourages positive energy.
£229, daisyjewellery.com
SQUARE ROOT
Buck the trend and embrace the simple angular form of Celine’s signet ring.
£325, celine.com
LINKED IN
With a traditional T-bar fastening, Tilly Sveaas’s oval link bracelet is a modern classic.
£150, tillysveaas.co.uk
OPEN SESAME
These oval-shaped doorknocker earrings add a touch of glamour to everyday outfits.
£6, accessorize.com
SELF-REFLECTION
Pandora’s modern mesh-effect Reflexions bracelet can be styled with or without charms.
£150, pandora.net
JOIN TOGETHER
For a more delicate chain, Otiumberg’s Love Link bracelet is your best bet.
£100, otiumberg.com
TOP KNOTS
Emma Holland’s clip-on earrings mean you don’t need pierced ears to get on board with gold.
£45, johnlewis.com
RING THE CHANGE
Logomania continues to grip the fashion industry. Snap up Tory Burch’s sleek stud ring.
£90, toryburch.co.uk
PITY THE FOOL
The old-school muse for chunky gold jewellery, this Mr T-style chain is great for layering.
£149, calvinklein.co.uk
HONEY TRAP
Add a little extra to your hoop game with a waffle-textured pair from Missoma.
£95, missoma.com
TALK BACK
Show that you’re willing to speak your mind with Solange Azagury Partridge’s ring.
£2,500, hotlipsbysolange.co.uk
STAY CONNECTED
Meet the updated charm bracelet: add pendants, stones or coins to personalise.
£295, monicavinader.com
BACK TO BASICS
You can never go wrong with timeless gold hoops.
CIRCLE OF TRUST
With a safety chain and clasp fastening there’s no way this bracelet is making a bid for freedom.
£29.99, zara.com
Images: Supplied by PRs
Main image design: Alessia Armenise