26 beautiful pieces of gold jewellery to shop now

Shop this week’s Style List and drip in gold. More is more.

“I am getting more and more like Mr T every day,” says Stylist guest editor Claudia Winkleman, “layering lots of heavy, gold jewellery is my new thing. I think we all need some Mr T from time to time.”

Here, we round up 29 pieces of gold jewellery, to help you make a dent in your Christmas shopping, add the finishing touches to your party season outfits, and send a few final hints, all in one place. 

  • LETTERS OF NOTE

    Channel the style icon of the season (JLo, that is) in these Fendi logo earrings. 

    £430, fendi.com

  • DIVINE RIGHT

    Inspired by Dante, Alighieri’s The Lost Dreamer ring adds a magical quality. 

    £280, alighieri.co.uk

  • STAND OUT

    As much as we love layered necklaces, sometimes a single piece is all you need. 

    £160, amandawakeley.com

  • IN THE LOOP

    You don’t need coloured stones to add drama to a look, simply try these chunky drop earrings. 

    £9.99, reserved.com

  • DOUBLE UP

    Wear this curved ring on your index finger then stack other chunky rings around it.

    £25, cosstores.com

  • HISTORY CLASS

    Fans of Greek mythology will love Versace’s Medusa pendant earrings. 

    £250, versace.com

  • HEAR ME ROAR

    Foundrae’s signet ring uses a lion to symbolise strength, dignity and self-confidence.

    £2,318, foundrae.com

  • SAY MY NAME

    Personalise your jewellery with an initial tag necklace from By Pariah.

    £230, bypariah.com

  • MEGA MOMENT

    Worn with a white T-shirt, blazer and jeans, Free People’s mega chain gives French girl cool.

    £32, freepeople.com

  • SMOOTH SAILING

    Mix and match textures by pairing Weekday’s ripple-effect ring with smooth stacking rings.

    £7, www.weekday.com

  • GUIDING LIGHTS

    These star detail hoop earrings make day-to-day accessorising a dream.

    £25, topshop.com

  • GOLD STANDARD

    Show off Julie de Libran’s antiqued metal choker with a wide-neck top.

    £320, matchesfashion.com

  • KEY PIECE

    Inspired by modern goddesses, this lock necklace encourages positive energy.

    £229, daisyjewellery.com

  • SQUARE ROOT

    Buck the trend and embrace the simple angular form of Celine’s signet ring.

    £325, celine.com

  • LINKED IN

    With a traditional T-bar fastening, Tilly Sveaas’s oval link bracelet is a modern classic.

    £150, tillysveaas.co.uk

  • OPEN SESAME

    These oval-shaped doorknocker earrings add a touch of glamour to everyday outfits.

    £6, accessorize.com

  • SELF-REFLECTION

    Pandora’s modern mesh-effect Reflexions bracelet can be styled with or without charms.

    £150, pandora.net

  • JOIN TOGETHER

    For a more delicate chain, Otiumberg’s Love Link bracelet is your best bet.

    £100, otiumberg.com

  • TOP KNOTS

    Emma Holland’s clip-on earrings mean you don’t need pierced ears to get on board with gold.

     £45, johnlewis.com

  • RING THE CHANGE

    Logomania continues to grip the fashion industry. Snap up Tory Burch’s sleek stud ring.

    £90, toryburch.co.uk

Images: Supplied by PRs

Main image design: Alessia Armenise

