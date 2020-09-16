Whether you need to check your stats, skip a song or make a call, it’s always good to have your phone within arm’s reach when you’re running.
While 2020 hasn’t necessarily been a good year for a lot of things, it has been a great year for running. In fact, during lockdown, over 858,000 people downloaded the NHS-backed Couch to 5K app, “a 92% increase compared to 2019”. This massive uptick in downloads mirrors the many new runners seen in local parks and jogging down high streets, and shows a new love for the sport that has swept the country.
With so many of us having taken up running as a new hobby and working on our cardiovascular fitness, it only makes sense that we should have the right kit. And, in my experience, a run just isn’t the same without a good playlist or podcast to help keep momentum going. But taking a phone out running with you can be cumbersome if you don’t have anywhere to put it.
So we’ve rounded up some of the best phone holders, so that you don’t have to worry about yours getting in the way or falling when you’re out for a run.
Armpocket X Plus Armband
If you want a phone holder that is comfortable, secure, provides easy access to your phone, and sustainable, then the Armpocket X Plus Armband is perfect for you. It is made with dry-fit, moisture wicking bamboo mesh, and, with its memory foam padding and adjustable strap, this phone holder is ideal for long runs. It also has a clear window that is swipe friendly and compatible with facial recognition, so it’s easy to change songs or check your progress on your favourite running app.
Armpocket X Plus Armband, £36.99
Sweaty Betty Media Armband
Sweaty Betty’s phone holder is instantly recognisable with its iconic logo printed on the armband, which is made with reflective materials so that you’re visible in the dark. Sleek, snug, and very lightweight, it is adjustable and comes compete with a touch screen pocket, so that you can access your phone whenever you need it.
Adidas Sport Armband Universal
Adidas’ armband has a touch screen compatible window, and is made with a stretchy knit fabric, which is lightweight, adjustable and weatherproof. The print on the strap is reflective, which will help to keep you visible on those evening runs, and includes vented cut outs that allow in air. It also has two pockets for your bank card or running gels, so that you don’t have to go without your essentials.
Adidas Sport Armband Universal, £29.95
Portholic Running Phone Armband
The running armband on offer from Portholic doesn’t just have space for your phone. This breathable, sweat resistant band also has pockets for your bank card, key and earphones, and has multiple discreet earphone holes, so that no matter what phone you have, you’ll always be able to plug into your music. Its screen pocket is also waterproof and includes a clear, touch screen compatible cover, making it a great option at an affordable price.
Lifeproof Armband With Quickmount
For a more high tech option, Lifeproof’s quickmount technology lets you attach your phone to the armband with a simple click, and remove with a twist. While this one doesn’t come with a protective pocket to slot your phone into, it means your phone is always accessible. Plus, the sleeve is adjustable, and fits a wide variety of arm sizes.
Proviz Classic Y-Fumble Reflective Arm Pocket
If you don’t need constant access to your screen and would prefer something that keeps your phone more hidden, then the Proviz reflective arm pocket is a great option. It is comfortable and keeps your phone securely in place, promising no movement while it’s on. It will also keep coins, keys and cards safe while you’re out for your run, so you don’t have to worry about them.
