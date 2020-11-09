Whether you’re strength training , hiking or running, it’s extremely important to wear the correct shoes to properly support your feet and exercise safely . But according to research from YouGov, 79% of UK runners could be running in shoes that aren’t suitable for their foot type. Ouch.

When it comes to running trainers, there’s a lot to think about. Every brand has multiple different trainers , each offering something slightly different, with a promise to help you run faster and further than ever before.

“There are certain buzzwords, like springy and responsive that you’ll hear thrown around. But ultimately, if that shoe is not comfortable on your foot and doesn’t hold your foot well, then you’re not going to want to keep running,” says Emma Kirk Odunubi, running expert and self-confessed trainer geek.

Unlike a gym trainer, you want a running shoe to be cushioned and springy to absorb some shock from the high-impact sport. “Look for a nice hold around the ankle and middle of the foot – you want it to feel like a firm handshake. You also need it to be free enough for your toes to wiggle around, but not so much so that you’re almost swimming in the shoe,” Emma adds.

Remember: every foot is personal, here are some favourites we recommend you try.