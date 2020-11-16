2021 has been a tough year for fitness fanatics. After starting the year in lockdown, they finally got gyms back and were allowed to race and compete. But it still feels like everyone is feeling kind of weird about training right now.

What gym lovers really need for Christmas is something to bring the sparkle back to their workout routines. That might be in the form top of the range kit that will supercharge at-home exercise, tech that will track every step of their run or gadgets that will help them recover in time for their next session better than an ice bath ever could.