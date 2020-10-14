What we wear to the gym is important. Not just because feeling good is a great confidence boost, but because we need our outfits to support our training. Whether that’s in the form of sweat-wicking technology, supportive sports bras or practical leggings with pockets, getting the right gear is crucial. But it’s never more important than when it comes to our shoes. “You need to feel comfortable while you’re training, but we also don’t want any further problems down the line,” says Samantha Williams, strength coach and physiotherapist. That means no more ‘one trainer fits all’ approach – so while those running shoes might see you through 5ks and support your feet in HIIT circuits, when it comes to the gym, we need something different.

“Cushioned soles on shoes actually end up causing people problems like plantar fasciitis [inflammation on the bottom of the foot] because they stop the foot and supporting muscles from activating as they should. For weight training, it’s better to have a flat sole,” Samantha says. The reason for that is because our feet are mainly bones and ligaments, which are quite difficult to engage and strengthen unlike the muscles in our legs or arms. “For your feet to stay switched on and be reactive they need to have as much feedback from the ground as possible when you’re pushing through the movements,” says Samantha. “We need to be able to move freely from the ankle too, so while some people feel more stable with a higher ankle box, a lot of us need to make sure that we’re not restricting movement. Generally, I don’t like insoles, but it will depend if you have an injury or certain issues with your feet.”

While you can get proper weightlifting shoes that are designed to help you boss your one rep max, for those of us who like to incorporate strength training with supersets and sweaty finishers for well-rounded training, we’re better off getting something a little more versatile. Samantha recommends something minimalistic, that your feet and toes can spread naturally in to help you balance. If you don’t know what shoe to get for your training, speak with a gait specialist or a podiatrist who can help point out what you need to look for. Otherwise, these are some of our favourites:

