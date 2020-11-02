It’s that time of year again, when Michael Buble urges us to have a holly jolly Christmas and Mariah Carey reminds us that the presents underneath the tree aren’t all that important in the grand scheme of things. (Love, she insists quite rightly, is key to a very happy holiday season).

That being said, though, Christmas shopping is one of the festive season’s most time-honoured traditions.

And, this year in particular, we’re being urged to think a little harder about the gifts we’re buying and where we’re buying them from.