Give the gift of fitness with this selection of activewear, gym kit, training books and fuelling food.
We’ve done away with Halloween, skipped over Bonfire Night (thanks lockdown) and the supermarkets have started stocking up on mince pies. It can only mean one thing: Christmas shopping season is here.
If you love the act of gift-giving, it’s your time to thrive. But while we all want to give the perfect personal present, it can be hard to find something that combines your friends favourite hobbies with a cute twist (just how exactly do you get something pretty for a Marvel fanatic, exactly?).
But fitness-related gifting shouldn’t be hard. Whether your friend or family member is into running, the gym, home HIIT, cycling or dancing, there’s something special out there to get them that they’ll use again and again. Be it practical recovery kit that they never think to buy themselves, a high-quality refresh on essential workout gear or more indulgent items to support their training, you can find something here.
Fill their stockings with these fitness-related Christmas presents.
Fabletics Fair Isle Leggings
Novelty that’s not naff? We’re here for it, particularly when it comes in the form of seamless, high-performance activewear that they’ll wear for workouts and movie marathons.
Shreddy Azure Resistance Band
Resistance bands are the perfect addition to gym bags and home workout circuits alike, so get them one that lasts. This rubber and cotton variety will get them through the year.
Train Happy: An Intuitive Exercise Plan For Every Body by Tally Rye
Whether they’re big into training or just looking to get started, this book is essential reading for everyone to learn how exercise can work for them.
Mango Wireless Earphone Chain
Practical gifts can be pretty, as this Mango earphone chain proves. They’ll thank you during box jumps and burpees when their motivating music stays pumping.
MyProtein Protein Snack Box
Give the gift of snacks while also showing some support for their training with these mixed protein bars. After all, what is Christmas without a selection box?
Cassall Bamboo Foam Roller
You may not be able to gift them a spa voucher right now, but this multi-textured foam roller gets deep into the nooks and crannies of tight tissue. Who needs a massage anyway?
M Life Drawstring Yoga Pants
Nothing says great gifting like these supersoft yoga pants that can be worn for downward dog, winter runs and post-Christmas day feast. Made from
Westlab Mulled Wine Epsom Salts
These salts combine festive pampering with essential recovery, spiking traditional magnesium salts that help muscles relax with cinnamon and clove scents.
Doctor's Kitchen 3-2-1 by Dr Rupy Aujla
If their new year’s resolution is to make sure their diet is full of enough plants to support their training, this book is the gift to get. Every recipe contains three portions of fruit and vegetables, serves two people and are all made in one pan.
Nike Crew Sweatshirt
No activewear wardrobe is complete without a bundle of sweatshirts to keep cosy. This red twist on a Nike classic is our festive favourite.
Sunday Rain Himalayan Salt Massage Ball
Make post-workout fancy with this massage ball made from Himalayan salt, encouraging stress relief and getting rid of knots.
WAKEcup Self Cleaning Water Bottle
Can you think of a better present than one that begins with the words ‘self-cleaning’? We didn’t think so. The UV light in this bottle kills germs and smells at the click of a button.
Gymshark Training Bandeau
They’re guaranteed to love this super-soft bra that will take them from workouts to nights out (whenever they happen again).
CGD Fit Is The Sh*T Planner
Get fit and get organised have got to be up there with the most popular new year’s resolutions, so nail both with this dairy that helps you track training, plan meals and monitor progress.
Apollo Original Skipping Rope
Top off the gifts with this retro skipping rope – perfect for home workouts and when they just can’t hack a run in the winter cold.
