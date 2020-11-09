We’ve done away with Halloween, skipped over Bonfire Night (thanks lockdown) and the supermarkets have started stocking up on mince pies. It can only mean one thing: Christmas shopping season is here.

If you love the act of gift-giving, it’s your time to thrive. But while we all want to give the perfect personal present, it can be hard to find something that combines your friends favourite hobbies with a cute twist (just how exactly do you get something pretty for a Marvel fanatic, exactly?).

But fitness-related gifting shouldn’t be hard. Whether your friend or family member is into running, the gym, home HIIT, cycling or dancing, there’s something special out there to get them that they’ll use again and again. Be it practical recovery kit that they never think to buy themselves, a high-quality refresh on essential workout gear or more indulgent items to support their training, you can find something here.