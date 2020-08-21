Some people can leave the house with their debit card in their pocket and have all they need for the day ahead. I am not one of those people. It doesn’t matter where I’m going, I will have at least one large bag on me at all times.

It does make me feel slightly Mary Poppins-esque, pulling out a jacket or some hand sanitiser or an extra spritz of perfume from my handbag whenever the mood may take me, but mainly it’s just because I hate to feel unprepared for whatever the day may throw at me.

The gym is no different: I could turn up with nothing except myself and a decent pair of trainers and smash out a good session, but I like to know that I have all options available depending on what exercise may entice me when I enter the gym.