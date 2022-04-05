It sometimes feels as though you have to make a choice between activewear that’s either affordable or high quality. But what if we told you the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive? Yes, there really is high-performance kit that supports you through yoga, running or lifting that doesn’t come with the high-end price tag or designer waiting list.

That’s thanks to high-street brands who have cottoned on to women’s desire to move more and their frustration at the lack of great kit to do it in. Now, many brands have inclusive, affordable and sustainable sports bras, leggings, tops and jackets that make working out even more comfortable. You’ll be less inclined to skip your session when your kit is this good.