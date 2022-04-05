Collage of activewear from M&S and Hush

High-street activewear for women: try these affordable gym and running clothes for spring 2022

Where to buy the best affordable activewear for running or the gym, including M&S, Arket and H&M. 

It sometimes feels as though you have to make a choice between activewear that’s either affordable or high quality. But what if we told you the two don’t have to be mutually exclusive? Yes, there really is high-performance kit that supports you through yoga, running or lifting that doesn’t come with the high-end price tag or designer waiting list. 

That’s thanks to high-street brands who have cottoned on to women’s desire to move more and their frustration at the lack of great kit to do it in. Now, many brands have inclusive, affordable and sustainable sports bras, leggings, tops and jackets that make working out even more comfortable. You’ll be less inclined to skip your session when your kit is this good.  

The best high-street activewear for women

  • M&S GoodMove Go Balance Leggings

    Model wearing M&S Good Move leggings and bra in cloud blue
    Best high-street activewear: M&S

    M&S’s activewear collection, GoodMove, is a one-stop-shop for inclusive and affordable activewear that really works. This medium-impact kit is perfect for strength training and yoga classes. 

  • M&S GoodMove Lightweight Jacket

    M&S lightweight jacket in green on flatlay
    Best high-street activewear: M&S

    We also love M&S for its outdoor kit, like this lightweight running jacket to get you through April showers. 

  • Next Active Antibounce DD+ High Impact Bra

    Next DD+ antibounce sports bra in black and grey on flatlay
    Best high-street activewear: Next

    If you thought you couldn’t find supportive sports bras without paying high-end prices, think again. Next has a whole range of high-performance kit, like this bra that keeps you comfy during intense workouts.  

  • Arket Seamless Yoga Top

    Model wearing arket seamless top in brown and leggings in navy
    Best high-street activewear: Arket

    Seamless activewear reduces irritation during workouts, and Arket’s range spans yoga leggings, bras and tops to keep you in your flow state. 

  • Asos 4505 Curve Run Leggings

    Model wearing Asos high waisted leggings in grey
    Best high-street activewear: Asos

    Asos’s 4505 has made a name for itself in the fitness world with pieces that work in great size ranges. These leggings are a case in point: high-waisted design, stretch material and pockets help running feel breezy. 

  • H&M Super Soft Sports Bra

    Model wearing H&M super soft sports blue in baby blue holding a yoga mat
    Best high-street activewear: H&M

    This premium-feel material is also fast-drying and adjustable, so you can get through workouts in true style and comfort. 

  • Hush Electra Taped Leggings

    Model wearing Hush's leopard print activewear
    Best high-street activewear: Hush

    For detailed patterns and bright prints that motivate you to get through one more rep, head to Hush. Its activewear is made from sustainably regenerated nylon too. 

