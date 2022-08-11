Hiking may be a low-impact and accessible hobby, but finding outfits for the sport is arguably harder than for any other form of exercise. That’s mainly because you’ll be wearing the kit for so much longer. This isn’t just about keeping comfortable for 45 minutes in the gym or a 30-minute run – you need to wear it for hours at a time while being prepared for almost everything the countryside throws at you. Needless to say, it was exciting news when Lululemon announced the launch of its first ever hiking range. It’s a brand that has always served my workouts well, whether it’s gymming in its squat-proof Align leggings, or running 5Ks in Fast and Free tights.

Launched in July, Lululemon’s hiking range features multiple styles of shorts, a pair of full-length tights and cargo trousers, a hike-to-swim bra for dipping into lakes, as well as shirts, skirts, T-shirts and accessories. Given that bottoms are the most difficult piece of hiking gear to nail, I tried out the Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise hiking shorts (£88) to see if they could finally solve my walking outfit crisis. Look Given fashion’s recent rediscovery of 00s cargo pants, the loose and well-pocketed style is very on trend. That’s great news for walking, as you can’t go wrong with a pair of shorts that both look great and are extremely practical.

Lululemon hiking review: "I wore them on long, hot London walks"

The minimalist style is also right up my street – the muted block colours appeal to the hiking aesthetic that’s been made popular by the Instagram walking community. And I’m also a fan of looser clothing, loving the wide-leg style over most other brands’ typical tight short design. Comfort There are two crucial things summer hiking shorts need: cooling material and non-slip sturdiness. Unfortunately, these two things are hard to find on the same pair: double layered running shorts are often too warm for long walks, while tight cycling shorts can be a hotbed for sweat. But Lululemon’s cargo style shorts have managed to find the perfect middle ground. The legs are super wide, meaning there’s a lot of room for breeze but the longline design and super high waist means I feel well-covered (and not at risk of flashing the people walking behind me as I climb a hill).

The fabric is soft, too, with special anti-abrasion technology to limit chafe and irritation as you walk. The waistband is made with a softer material, dubbed Luxtreme™, so it sits softly on your stomach and doesn’t dig in (I sized up in this product and I would recommend doing the same for all-day comfort). Performance I may not have had the opportunity to go out into the countryside for an eight-hour hike just yet, but these shorts have seen me through weekend walks around leafy East London without complaint. They’ve wicked sweat to avoid crotch stains in 30°C heat, as well as keeping me comfortable when deep in greenery and confident enough to stroll on the roadside. They don’t slip down thanks to the sturdy drawstring waist, even when the pockets are weighed down with my keys, hairbands and an emergency snack.

Lululemon hiking review: "I love the practical pockets"

I can see these being a really great, non-chafing, breezy short to wear for even more intense hikes too, and I wish I’d had them for the Strong Women Treks. Value for money There’s no denying these are pricey at £88, but I think these are great quality shorts that hopefully won’t require regular replacing. If you are someone who goes out walking time and time again, I don’t doubt these shorts will be the pair you reach for when you’re getting ready thanks to their practicality – I’ve definitely swapped out my running shorts for these whenever I head out of the house for a walk.

It’s disappointing that these only go up to a UK size 16 when so many of Lululemon’s other items are size inclusive (including its Cargo Super-High-Rise Hiking Short 8”, which goes up to a UK 24). Verdict It’s safe to say I’m a fan of these shorts. Lululemon has nailed the practical but stylish and breezy but sturdy design that keeps me returning to them during ridiculously hot summer walks. I know I’ll be taking these with me on every holiday or countryside daybreak for years to come.