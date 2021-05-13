I have never been much of a runner . But when lockdown hit last year and the impact of staying inside so much began to hit, the idea of going for a run suddenly felt a lot more appealing . After a couple of weeks of (semi-reluctant) runs, I finally began to understand all the hype around running and why many claimed that it helped their mental health – not only did it allow me to shake off the stress of working from home , but it gave me a chance to have some ‘me time’ and process everything that was going on.

The only problem? The only trainers I had were not designed for running – and I started to feel the impact of that on my shins, knees and feet. So, to ensure I was able to continue running on a regular basis and reaping all the benefits it provided, I invested in a pair of Nike’s Renew Run 2 trainers – and I’ve never looked back.

Shopping for running shoes was a lot more complicated than I thought it would be, and I was scared I’d end up picking the wrong pair – but these trainers tick all my boxes and more. Plus, they have a foam midsole, which means they’re super comfortable to run in and absorb some of the shock from my feet pounding the pavement, and they have a breathable and stretchy upper so they’re not too restrictive or tight.

However, that’s not to say they don’t offer support where necessary – the back and collar of the shoe are soft but sturdy, so my feet and ankles feel held in as I run. And the best bit? I’ve been using these trainers a lot over the last couple of months, and they’ve yet to show any real signs of wear.

In short, I’m so, so glad I invested in these trainers – besides the fact that they look great (I mean, look at that peachy colour), they’ve really helped me push myself and fall in love with running, and I can’t wait to rack up the miles with these strapped to my feet.